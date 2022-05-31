From Tennessee and in a bathing suit: the granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez fell in love with everyone

Galilea Lopez Morillo is the daughter of Liliana Rodríguez and granddaughter of Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez who has known how to make his own way away from the artistic world. Despite being born into a family dedicated to the world of music, the 26-year-old works for a real estate company.

Galilee He already has 90,000 followers on his Instagram account, where he shows his adventures in the United States, where he currently lives. Recently her grandfather, the Venezuelan singer, has been criticized for making an alleged presentation in Mexico with Covid-19 and Liliana has publicly defended him.

Related news

“My dad is a sensible man and he is not crazy. He is a responsible, professional adult. I very much doubt that with two compromised lungs he has the audacity to appear in front of any part of the planet with Covid, because he has to take care of himself 200%, “said the daughter of the Cougar when she was once as a special guest on the program ‘Mesa Caliente’ (Telemundo).

For its part, Galilee continue to enjoy with your friends. “It’s that time of year again… Adventure time! I live for moments like these, nothing like a good day with nature in the sun. I can’t wait for the next one” wrote Galilea and was shown kayaking through the Tennessee Falls in a beautiful neon green swimsuit.

Liliana could not stand it and commented on the posting on the network of the little camera, referring to a bearded boy who accompanied the young businesswoman: “You have to take me there when I go again!!!!!! Spectacularrrrrrr love you take care of yourself! … and who is the heartthrob?????”. Will he be a new grandson-in-law of the Cougar?