From tennis matches to the flood Clooney’s “crazy summer” is over Laglio: the actor will leave his Villa Oleandra over the weekend, where he arrived in May. Never before has he participated in the life of the country like this year

He relaxed, enjoyed himself, enjoyed the lake as perhaps he had never done before, considering the forced distance of two years. But he also exposed himself in jeans and a T-shirt, when the time came, bringing the spotlight to his Laglio battered by bad weather and promising to stand by the citizens.

After three months of what, undoubtedly, was one of the busiest summers in recent years (Obama’s visit in 2019 aside) George Clooney would be preparing to leave Villa Oleandra, because the summer is coming to an end and, with it, the holidays of the actor and family.

The two tinted vans with the whole family on board – including Rosie, their beautiful Saint Bernard – had arrived in the village in late May, with a promise to stay until the end of August and they did. In this long period there was no lack of trips out of town, like the last one on Lake Garda, but also evenings in the garden, dips in the splendid swimming pool, dinners at favorite restaurants and tennis matches in Cernobbio.

The most delicate and sad moment of this long holiday was certainly the one linked to the flood events at the end of July: on the 28th of last month, realizing what had happened, Clooney went to the site of the Laglio landslide and saw in person the houses submerged by debris, entering the mud himself, next to the mayor.

A show that did not leave him indifferent: on that occasion, he made himself available to lend a hand, even privately, to families in difficulty, with the promise of a fundraiser, separate from that launched by the Municipality of Laglio ( which, however, has already exceeded the threshold of one hundred thousand euros, thanks to generous donations from anonymous citizens). (Daniela Colombo)

