From the 110% Superbonus to the Facade Bonus: how they work and how they could change

For the Superbonus 110% and the other building bonuses, we are moving towards a new update of the rules. In fact, the construction market has had a decisive slowdown, if not a setback, after the anti-fraud squeeze introduced by the Sostegni ter decree, which strengthened the requirements (compliance visas and sworn translations), while it limited the credit transferability. All to stem the phenomenon of fraud that the Superbonus has brought with it that Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Economy Minister Daniele Franco did not hesitate to define one of the largest scams the Republic has ever seen. For this reason, the government is now working on a new corrective, which may not be an amendment to the Sostegni ter decree, but a new decree, as requested by the Minister of Agriculture, Stefano Patuanelli, and the “father” of the measure Riccardo Fraccaro. While waiting for new developments, the updated Faqs of the Revenue Agency have also arrived in recent days to clarify the issue of credit transfer, compliance visas and sworn translations. So let’s take stock of all the building bonuses, from the Superbonus to the Ecobonus, from the Facade Bonus (revised) to the Sismabonus, and on what could change soon.

