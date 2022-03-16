From the 2022 Critics Choice Awards red carpet straight to your closet

We love awards season because red carpet looks steal our hearts, and seeing celebs wearing dreamy designs makes us want to steal their entire closet. This weekend was the turn of the Critics Choice Awards 2022, where we saw many of our favorite celebrities wearing looks that, unsurprisingly, did not disappoint.

These were the best looks at the SAG Awards 2022

Many times we think that the proposals we see on a red carpet are made to stay only there because they may seem too much to go anywhere else and, although it is true, they can also serve to inspire us and be able to replicate those looks that we like so much in our own way to go anywhere looking spectacular because, who said that to wear something incredible we had to go to a red carpet, when our day to day can serve as the best catwalk?

We recreate some of the best looks from the Critics Choice Awards 2022 to wear in your day to day

If you’re also one of those who love red carpet looks but think they’re only reserved to be there, let us tell you that you’re probably missing out on one of the best sources of inspo to create the looks you wear on your day.

Here we bring you some of the looks that dominated the red carpet and how you can recreate them so you can add them to your closet. We are sure that you will find one that you want to add to your shopping cart because there are options for different styles.

Zoey Deutch

If your style is more romantic and the color pink is one of your favorites, that Zoey Deutch look will surely steal your heart, this spring don’t hesitate to replicate it and apply pink to everything you wear, which is a color that will be more top this season.

Via: @justjared

ZARA TOP ($699), H&M SKIRT ($809), SWAROVSKI EARRINGS ($3,650), STRADIVARIUS HEELS ($1,299)

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Asymmetrical blouses and different sleeves elevate a look automatically, plus they add an interesting touch and flatter any body. If you identify more with minimalism, a total white look never fails and, if you want to risk more, you can give it a twist with accessories.

Via: @justjared

ZARA BODYSUIT ($549), BERSHKA PANTS ($599), STRADIVARIUS EARRINGS ($239), PARIS TEXAS SHOES ($9,935)

Selena Gomez

The return of Selena Gómez to the red carpets has us fascinated and it is that when we thought that she could not surprise us more, she appears with this incredible red look that makes her sexy side rise to the maximum. Red is a great option to take a day look to a night look in seconds

Via: @justjared

H&M BODYSUIT ($299), AZ FACTORY SKIRT ($12,966), BIMBA Y LOLA NECKLACE ($2,450), ZARA HEELS ($1,599)

Caitriona Baffle

The perfect go-anywhere look (no matter when you’re watching this) Caitriona definitely has it, steal it and be the best dressed wherever you go. Neutrals are always a hit because from them you can start building new looks that are timeless and very versatile.

Via: @justjared

ZARA DRESS ($1,599), STRADIVARIUS HEELS ($799), SWAROVSKI NECKLACE ($12,000), SWAROVSKI EARRINGS ($4,250)

Following: Tatiana Becerra, founder of Tequila Cosmos, on the importance of listening to your dreams

Explore more at: Instyle.mx