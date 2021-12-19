As we age, it becomes necessary to do a few more “coupons” to make sure everything is running smoothly. Prevention is better than cure, we know, especially as regards health.

Prevention, in fact, is essential to safeguard one’s well-being and intervene where necessary. And it is mainly thanks to prevention that, in the last twenty years, the incidence of some cancers has decreased. Here, therefore, is why it is important to carry out the necessary checks.

In particular, there is a disease that mainly affects people over the age of 40, with little distinction between men and women. Here is what it is and what visits are needed to prevent the problem.

From the age of 50 onwards it is very important to carry out this life-saving visit to ward off one of the most insidious cancers

One of the red flags that could herald bowel cancer is the presence of polyps. Polyps do not give specific symptoms and that is why you need to undergo regular checks and pay close attention to these formations.

In fact, even if it is true that not all polyps turn into a tumor, it is also true, however, that all neoplasms start out as polyps.

When we talk about “polyps”, we mean small growths which, if they evolve in a negative direction, can cause very serious problems. Colorectal cancer is one of the most serious scenarios.

Let’s not forget to always undergo this check

As reported by Humanitas Research Hospital, 75% of colon cancers result from adenomatous polyps, tubular or villous formations.

The remaining 25% of these tumors, on the other hand, derive from serrated, or serrated polyps, which are covered with a layer of mucus. And it is precisely for this particular that, during the checks, they could be barely visible.

Furthermore, as already mentioned, polyps do not give specific symptoms. Their presence, in fact, is often felt by now when they have already increased in volume, degenerating into tumors.

This is why it is essential to undergo a colonoscopy regularly. This, in fact, is the only examination that, to date, can identify and allow us to promptly intervene on this problem. Here, then, why from the age of 50 onwards it is very important to carry out this life-saving visit to ward off one of the most insidious cancers.

Colonoscopy is an examination that can be quite annoying, even if the use of sedatives allows the patient to experience it with serenity.

Prevention is key

As for the male population, on the other hand, one of the most frequent cancers beyond the age of 50 is prostate cancer. In this regard, it may seem absurd but to prevent prostate problems we should avoid drinking this drink.

As for women, on the other hand, the most common cancer of all is breast cancer. Let us therefore remember to regularly carry out these and all other visits necessary to safeguard our health.