From the airport: Karol G demonstrates why she is one of the most beautiful women

Colombian singer Carol G The 31-year-old continues with his international tour called ‘Bichota Tour’ and sells out venues in all the cities he visits. This weekend Anuel AA’s ex was quite active on social networks and showed part of her shows.

Carol G He shared before his more than 50 million fans from all corners of the world in the social network of the camera, a fragment of his concert in which he sings his last song called ‘Mamii’, which is a collaboration with Becky G and the The public applauds her non-stop.

Karol G at the airport. Source: instagram @karolg

Then, Carol G She surprised her huge virtual fandom by showing off all her beauty in a photo shoot she improvised from an airport tarmac, before continuing her international tour. “To continue the rehearsals. Counting the days. See you at CoAchelLa PuessSs,” the singer wrote.

Along with this message, Carol G He published postcards in which he shows off his light blue hair in the wind, an impeccable make up, while showing off his worked silhouette as a result of his perseverance with physical exercise and good nutrition with a long-sleeved pink bodysuit.

A wide mom jeans and platform sneakers completed the look of Carol G on the runway, while behind her you can see the private plane in which the singer travels with her work team. The publication quickly reached more than three million likes and hundreds of comments highlighting her talent and her beauty.