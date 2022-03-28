From the airport: Karol G demonstrates why she is one of the most beautiful women

James 57 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 44 Views

Colombian singer Carol G The 31-year-old continues with his international tour called ‘Bichota Tour’ and sells out venues in all the cities he visits. This weekend Anuel AA’s ex was quite active on social networks and showed part of her shows.

Carol G He shared before his more than 50 million fans from all corners of the world in the social network of the camera, a fragment of his concert in which he sings his last song called ‘Mamii’, which is a collaboration with Becky G and the The public applauds her non-stop.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Emma Watson: Does the actress throw a hint at JK Rowling?

Last Sunday the 75th BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards) was held and it is still …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved