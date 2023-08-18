From the Alps to the Sahara, These Are the Places to Agent Stone

If spy movies are characterized by anything, it is the wide variety of locations in which they are filmed, as is the case with agent stone, new movie of netflix, starring girl gadot, Alia Bhatt And Jamie Dornan, It takes us on an intense action-packed journey through different parts of the world.

since the beginning of the adventure in Italian Alpswalk through the desert Erfoud Saharato reach Reykjavikthis and all agent stone location They have been collected by this author in this complete travel guide. So if you want to fully immerse yourself in the world agent stone Of course, this is your post, but… WARNING! Before reading this article, I recommend you to watch the movie first, because you might get to watch another movie failed,

1. Italian Alps

our hectic journey through Agent Stone location (Heart of the Stone) starts in Italian Alps, How could it be otherwise. In particular, it leads us Glacier Hotel Gravand in SenlesLocated at an altitude of 3,222 metres, making it the highest hotel in all of Europe. Its views are impressive, so if you have the opportunity to visit its facilities, don’t miss it. Of course, what you won’t find there is a casino where you can place your bets.

2. Cable Car Ride

We see parker already Malvani leave the “casino” in a cable routing, which we find in the one built in the ski area of ​​the Val Senelles glacier in Maso Corto (Italy). As far as the vertical landing made by agent stoneit was filmed on the ski slopes val senels,

3. The Friar’s Delight

After the mission is over, the team decides to go to dinner Fryer’s Delight Located at 19 Theobalds Road London, This is undoubtedly one of the best restaurants for good plate food fish chips,

4. Heart Headquarters

Our next stop in the guide agent stone location leads to the group’s secret headquarters Heart, team of film production design It was decided to establish the said Headquarters in Elveden HallA manor house built at Elveden, Suffolk (England).

5. Torture in Lisbon

Netflix

team’s next mission Rachel Stone takes them Lisbon, the Portuguese capital. there Stone, parker, yang And Courtyard Find the hacker who tapped their communication line in the mission Alps, kya dhawan, But soon after they get there, things get complicated, leading to a hectic chase involving motorized lapa neighborhood,

This tour takes us on a short tour of the Portuguese capital, highlighting its appearance Commerce Squareone of the most famous and important monuments of Lisbon, Finally, the team ends its journey font genelas verdes, where you find out who’s who. where this fountain ends Stone, we’ll figure it out National Museum of Ancient Art in the neighborhood of lameness,

6.Royal Albert Hall

the occurrence of Lisbon leads to four kings in which a meeting will be held to evaluate the new situation Letter, this meeting was filmed Royal Albert Hallalso taking advantage of one of the essays of Royal Philharmonic Orchestrawho are interpreting that passage at that moment heart of london composed by composer steven price for the movie.

7. Sahara Desert

Although the plot in the movie takes us all the way there Senegalspecifically in the Lompaul desert, where these scenes were actually shot Sahara in Erfoud, Morocco,

8. Jumping off a cliff

After unsuccessfully trying to stop the theft of the heart and being “captured” keytoo much Stone As key They are helped by a woman who takes them to a small town. But nothing is as it seems, cause it doesn’t take much for men to do parker, chased and shot agent stone He tries to get out of the trap alive, the only way he has is to jump off the cliff into the sea. The jump was filmed in the Arco de Albandeira, Algarve, located in the southern region portugal,

9. Priya Two Tonal

After jumping off a cliff to escape his pursuers, we see the agent Stone wake up on a beach it’s none other than Praia do Tonel de Sagres, Portugal, it is a small bay situated near Sagres Fort, characterized by its crystalline water and fine sand. It is undoubtedly a perfect corner where you can isolate and enjoy the peace.

10. English Basis of the Charter

our next stop agent stone locationtakes us to the group’s secret base in England Heart, since, after losing Heart, they decide to hide underground to avoid being caught. Part of this sequence was filmed in the old Royal Air Force Station Greenham Common in Berkshire.

11. Landing in Iceland

Stone does not give up and asks for help to reach Iceland and retrieve the heart of Letter, To set the plot in this new location, we look at big normal shot Of Isafjörður, the capital of the Vestfiridir region in the north-west of Iceland. Situated on a spit of sand that juts out into the Skutelsfjordur Fjord, it is undoubtedly an impressive landscape.

12. Reykjavik Harp

we have to stay a while at the concert hall harp In Reykjavik, where one of the big explosions we can see in the movie was filmed. But don’t worry, as no damage has been done to the structure of the building, there is no doubt that this visit is more than mandatory if you happen to visit the capital of Iceland.

13. Hallgrimskirkja Cathedral

We can barely see it for a few seconds in the movie, but it’s enough to be able to include it in this guide agent stone location, and this is when Rachel Stone he comes on a motorcycle harpwe can see what happens in front Hallgrimskirkja Cathedral, This is the tallest Lutheran church Iceland located in the center of ReykjavikWhich has made it the symbol of the city.

14. Chelsea College of Art and Design

and finally we come to the last agent stone locationthat takes us Chelsea College of Art and Design of Millbank, London. This is where the final scene of the movie was shot, in which we finally get to see her Stone You have managed to build a reliable team to face the following missions. Are you ready for the next job? There are 9 hearts here.