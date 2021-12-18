From the Ashes could be the free game of today’s Epic Games Store – Nerd4.life

Remnant: From the Ashes it could be the free game of today ofEpic Games Store, at least according to the French insider billbil-kun, who already seems to have the complete list of games given away in the coming days from the Epic Games digital store.

So far billbil-kun has hit all the gifts, namely Shenmue 3 and Neon Abyss, thus proving to be really reliable. So for many it is taken for granted that he is also right about today’s one. Remnant: From the Ashes isn’t a bad guy gift, except that it has already been given by the Epic Games Store in the past. It does not matter, in case those who have not yet played it or who have not managed to redeem it at the time will enjoy it.

As always, the game will be unlocked at 5pm today. Let’s read it official description:

Remnant: From the Ashes is a third-person survival action shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by monstrous creatures. As one of the last remnants of humanity, you will set off alone or alongside up to two other players to take on hordes of deadly enemies and epic bosses, trying to carve out a garrison, rebuild and then take back what has been lost.

A RESIDUE OF HUMANITY

The world has been thrown into chaos by an ancient evil from another dimension. Humanity is struggling to survive, but it has the technology to open portals to other realms and alternate realities. We must travel through these portals to discover the mystery of the origin of this evil, recover resources to stay alive and fight back to carve out a garrison from which humanity can rebuild …

INFINITE FANTASTIC REALMS AWAIT YOU

Explore dynamically generated worlds that change each time you play them, creating new maps, enemy encounters, mission opportunities and world events. Each of the game’s four unique worlds is filled with monstrous inhabitants and environments that will provide new challenges with every play. Adapt and explore … or die trying.

RECOVER. GETS BETTER. SPECIALIZE.

Prevail over tough enemies and epic bosses in hostile environments to gain experience, valuable loot, and upgrade materials that you can use to build a dazzling arsenal of weapons, armor and modifications to approach each encounter in dozens of unique ways.

UNITY IS STRENGTH.

Invading other worlds to try to end the Roots is dangerous and survival is far from guaranteed. Team up with up to two other players to increase your chances of survival. Teamwork is needed to overcome the game’s toughest challenges … and unlock the best rewards.