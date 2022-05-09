From the autonomous to the interconnected vehicle

The autonomous vehicle is already a reality. They are the trains and subways that work normally in many cities, the storage systems of numerous logistics complexes and even the small helicopter that explores Mars. These are, however, vehicles that go to yours . In the case of autonomous cars, communication is not even established with the infrastructure through which they circulate. Autonomous mobility, one of the great pending transformations, will come when these vehicles are a node of a complex system.

The main challenge is that the vehicles act as active nodes within a complex system

The reflection is from Òscar Pallarols, Global Commercial Director of Cellnex, who participated in the IESE and Deloitte Mobility Meeting, which this week celebrated its 36th edition with a program dedicated to the development of sustainable and intelligent mobility. For this transformation, the technology already exists, which will come largely from the deployment of 5G networks and the implementation of the edge computing a system that goes beyond the so-called Internet of Things (IoT) by allowing network nodes to analyze the data they receive and make decisions without having to go through the cloud or distant data centers, as he considered in the same session Blanca Galletero, vice president for EMEA of Ecosystems and Channels of the data analysis firm Splunk.

The decisive role of networks

“There will be no intelligent mobility without the deployment of all the features of 5G, what has come to be called super-high-performance 5G,” says Òscar Pallarols, Global Commercial Director of Cellnex. This technology is characterized by its high capacity (which allows data traffic of around 1 GB per second compared to the 100 to 200 MB offered by 4G or even the commercial capacity of fiber optics in Spain) and by being able to offer Coverage of one million devices with IoT connection per square kilometer. Although the highest performance, which reduces latency to the millisecond, will be reserved as a specific product for critical networks, such as any interconnected mobility system. For now, demand is limited to a niche logistics industry and production based on automated assembly lines powered by artificial intelligence. An open debate is whether the deployment of these specific networks will be carried out by licensed radioelectric bands –those of the operators– or not licensed or even private or hybrid networks.

Without forgetting, logically, the distribution and processing of this data generated by vehicles, road signs and even pedestrians. In this sense, Pallarols referred to the example already set in Barcelona by the vehicles of two fire stations, connected to the traffic light signaling system, which optimizes their movement when they go to an emergency. Galletero pointed out that, today, barely 10% to 15% of the data managed is analyzed, a figure that is clearly insufficient for the development of the smart mobility .

The model is marked, saving all distances, by the intelligent mobility systems adopted by the railway, where the connectivity between vehicles and infrastructure guarantees both efficiency and safety, another of the milestones of intelligent mobility. Cellnex is working on this line at its Mobility Lab, located at the Circuit ParcMotor in Castellolí.

Barely 15% of the data managed is analyzed, an insufficient volume for the development of ‘smart mobility’

In this sense, Agustín Escobar, CEO of Siemens Mobility Spain, pointed out the importance of the standardization of protocols necessary for the development of this new mobility and the capital importance of cybersecurity and introduced the need to create mobility ecosystems, giving as an example Renfe’s intermodal platform.

Andreu Bravo, head of industrial cybersecurity and IoT at Deloitte Spain, also referred to the security of these smart mobility systems, pointing out that the technology blockchain could provide the necessary security guarantees. He recalled that today cars can produce a million telemetry data a day, which allows some insurance companies to create customized products.