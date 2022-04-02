From the Bahamas to Hollywood: the color that united Kate Middleton with Dakota Johnson

Kate Middleton and dakota johnson They are women who stand out in their careers. Kate is one of the most welcomed and accepted of the next European Queens of the people, while Dakota is one of the most beloved new actresses in cinema. Although both are different, the two complemented each other by choosing the same shade of a color, in different events and in different countries.

We are talking about a Cinderella light blue hue, as many call it, due to its perfect resemblance to the color of the Disney princess’s dress. So much Kate Middleton What dakota johnson They took him to this light blue in satin fabrics, but in different styles. Choose your favourite!

Kate Middleton presents us with one of her best looks during her tour of the Caribbean. Photo: Instagram.

Kate Middleton she was with Prince William, her husband, on a tour throughout the Caribbean. This time. we will focus on one of the many dresses that she wore in the Bahamas for a gala reception. A design that seems to us to be one of the best that the Duchess of Cambridge has used in these years.

The piece signed by Philippa Lepley was in Cinderella light blue with thick straps, a V-neckline, an adjustable waist and an A-line pleated skirt. This dress knew how to make Kate Middleton by herself, since the monarch did not even need an updo or a great makeup to highlight. The example that less is more.

Dakota Johnson wore light blue for a satin Gucci suit. Photo: CelebMafia.

On a completely opposite side, we have dakota johnson who was at the WMag magazine party, prior to the 2022 Oscars, along with actress Kate Hudson. The actress did not choose a dress, since this party was much more informal and that is why she opted for a two-piece suit.

The light blue satin outfit belonged to the Gucci brand and consisted of loose pants and a blazer with extra-long shoulder pads. dakota johnson She decided to combine it with a black lingerie top, shiny stilettos and a black clutch. Like the Duchess, Dakota opted for the simple but totally successful.

Kate Middleton and dakota johnson They used the same color on different occasions, but who stood out in their look?