Entertainment

From the Bahamas to Hollywood: the color that united Kate Middleton with Dakota Johnson

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Kate Middleton and dakota johnson They are women who stand out in their careers. Kate is one of the most welcomed and accepted of the next European Queens of the people, while Dakota is one of the most beloved new actresses in cinema. Although both are different, the two complemented each other by choosing the same shade of a color, in different events and in different countries.

We are talking about a Cinderella light blue hue, as many call it, due to its perfect resemblance to the color of the Disney princess’s dress. So much Kate Middleton What dakota johnson They took him to this light blue in satin fabrics, but in different styles. Choose your favourite!

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

What is the most played movie on HBO Peru this day

8 mins ago

‘Swallow: Perfection Swallows You’: A Look At Perfection Asked Of Women – Movie News

19 mins ago

Grupo Firme: the luxurious gift received by the manager of the Mexican band | Celebs from Mexico nnda-nnlt | FAME

29 mins ago

Grey’s Anatomy: What We Suspect About Real Doctors Giving Advice On Set

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button