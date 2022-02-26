From the balcony: Cristian Salas, wife of Marco Antonio Solís, took all eyes

The wife of Marco Antonio Solís is celebrating her 51st birthday. The beautiful Latina was very active on social networks, sharing various messages. Her lace highlighted the affection she received from her fans and friends on this special day for her.

In the last hours, Cristy Solís shared two photos on her official Instagram account that fell in love with a large part of her thousands of followers from around the planet. In the photographs you can see the beautiful Latina displaying all her beauty before the camera in the company of “Los Bukis”. The blonde wore an elegant champagne-colored dress. The birthday girl complemented her look with her loose hair and a delicate make up.

“What a great privilege to live!!! Having the blessing of having a healthy birthday, loving life intensely, vibrating in the frequency of love, working hard to achieve our goals and our dreams, we can still make positive changes to leave a better world for our children Np there is a better gift than being surrounded by the love of family and friends because they are also family by choice Celebrating the date of birth is acknowledging our existence” was the first part of the extensive text that she chose Solis as an epigraph to accompany his recent images on the popular network of the little camera.

“Learning only through love, I bless my essence, my way of expressing myself, even if someone does not understand me, accepting both virtues and defects. Grateful for what I have lived, learned and experienced in my personal history! To whom With a word of encouragement. With regards. With his good humor. With a hug. With your presence. With his tenderness. With your friendship. With his hand outstretched. With your forgiveness. With your patience. With your attentive listening. With your words and advice you make my days wonderful, thank you! Receiving a new return to the sun in a magical place with those who give meaning to my life! Thanks to the universe for being surrounded by so much love and good wishes” he closed Christy.

As expected, this posting, whose main protagonist is the wife of Marco Antonio Solis It was quickly filled with likes, easily surpassing the barrier of 2 thousand hearts. In addition, the Latina received dozens of comments of praise and affection from her most faithful followers, towards her enviable physical beauty and her chosen look.