From the balcony: Cristian Salas, wife of Marco Antonio Solís, took all eyes

The wife of Marco Antonio Solís is celebrating her 51st birthday. The beautiful Latina was very active on social networks, sharing various messages. Her lace highlighted the affection she received from her fans and friends on this special day for her.

In the last hours, Cristy Solís shared two photos on her official Instagram account that fell in love with a large part of her thousands of followers from around the planet. In the photographs you can see the beautiful Latina displaying all her beauty before the camera in the company of “Los Bukis”. The blonde wore an elegant champagne-colored dress. The birthday girl complemented her look with her loose hair and a delicate make up.

