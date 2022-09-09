From the banknotes to the symbolic anthem, what will change after the death of Elizabeth II

From the national anthem to banknotes and coins, to stamps and passports, many aspects of daily life in the UK will change with the arrival of Carlos III to the throne.

– Currency and stamps –

The face of the new king will begin to appear on the coins and banknotes of the United Kingdom and other countries around the world, replacing the profile of Queen Elizabeth II.

Your image will also appear on other currencies used on islands of the Eastern Caribbean, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The same happens with the islands of Jersey, Guernsey and Man, as well as the Falklands, Gibraltar and Saint Helena, all of them dependencies of the British Crown.

In 1936, during the 326-day reign of King Edward VIII, coins were minted, but the monarch abdicated before they were put into circulation.

Elizabeth II’s face also appears on the stamps, while the letters EIIR, from Elizabeth II Regina, appear on all the mailboxes, which will have to be modified.

the badge of police helmets will also change.

– Anthem and passports –

The famous British national anthem will become “God Save the King”, with a masculinized version of the lyrics.

It will be a potentially difficult custom to change for Britons, who have been singing “God Save the Queen” since 1952. It is also one of the two national anthems of New Zealand and the royal anthem of Australia and Canada, which have their own national anthems.

will have to also update the text on the inside cover of British passports, issued in the name of the crown, and the similar inscription that appears on the inside of Australian, Canadian and New Zealand passports.

When raising a glass in official acts, It will no longer be necessary to say “the queen” but “the king”.

– Policy and rights –

The names of “her majesty’s government”, treasury and customs will change from “her majesty’s” to “his majesty’s”.

So too, it will be “the king’s speech”, and not the one of the queen, the one that inaugurates the parliamentary sessions presenting the future government program.

In the same way they will change the name of “the queen’s guard”, photographed ad nauseam by tourists in front of Buckingham Palace.

Police He will no longer watch over the peace of the queen, but over that of the king, and senior counsel will be upgraded from QC (Queen’s counsel) to KC (King’s counsel).

In the army, new recruits will no longer take “the queen’s shilling” upon enlistment, as per the formula. Nor will they have to submit to the rules of the queen.

The name of “Her Majesty’s Theater” will also be masculinized, a theater in the famous London neighborhood of the West End, where The Phantom of the Opera has been performed since 1986.

And those who aspire to speak English with the most elegant accent possible, known as “the English of the queen”, will now have to try to speak “the English of the king” Carlos III.