From the bathroom and in a micro bikini, Chayanne’s daughter shows off her spectacular figure
Isadora Figueroa inherited from his famous father (the singer Chayanne) the discipline to always stay in shape, and let him see it in a sexy selfie that he shared in his stories of Instagram. The young woman showed off her statuesque figure from the bathroom, wearing a colorful micro bikini.
In another of her publications on that social network, Isadora showed many images taken in the last four months, reflecting her different moods. She too she was seen with her cousin Lele Ponswhom he loves very much and of whom he considers himself a fan.
In his recent posts Isadora Figueroa She has posed like a model, wearing sexy outfits. I couldn’t miss a photo in which she appeared with her brother Lorenzo de ella, which she complemented with the message: “Twin telepathy, except that we are not twins” 🥳
