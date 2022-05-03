Entertainment

From the bathroom, Pampita fell in love with everyone with an incredible photo shoot

pampita has been in the mouth of the Argentine media this weekend for the dress that China Suárez wore at the 2022 Platino Awards. Although the former Casi Ángeles dressed in black, the journalists saw her look very similar to that of the host of “ The Hotel de los Famosos” used white at the 2018 Martín Fierro cable awards ceremony.

“It’s equal to pampita, Boys. It impresses me. He has a very similar look, the hairstyle,” commented the panelist from Partners of the Show, Karina Iavícoli. Her partner Mariana Brey said: “Comment half bad milk, it seems to me.” But the journalist continued: “No, it’s reality. There are just two photos to compare, and you can look like “.

