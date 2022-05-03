From the bathroom, Pampita fell in love with everyone with an incredible photo shoot

pampita has been in the mouth of the Argentine media this weekend for the dress that China Suárez wore at the 2022 Platino Awards. Although the former Casi Ángeles dressed in black, the journalists saw her look very similar to that of the host of “ The Hotel de los Famosos” used white at the 2018 Martín Fierro cable awards ceremony.

“It’s equal to pampita, Boys. It impresses me. He has a very similar look, the hairstyle,” commented the panelist from Partners of the Show, Karina Iavícoli. Her partner Mariana Brey said: “Comment half bad milk, it seems to me.” But the journalist continued: “No, it’s reality. There are just two photos to compare, and you can look like “.

As for the looks themselves, they were analyzed by Luli Fernández, who drew some conclusions; “It’s not the same dress, actually what’s similar is the strapless cut on the torso. The Chinese skirt is much more voluminous with tulle, unlike the one from pampita, which has another fabric and a bow. It’s similar, but even the one from China has a tulle on the front over the neckline, which makes them totally different.”

Source: Instagram @pampitaoficial

For his part, last weekend, pampita shared three photos with a purple lace set and the text “My chosen ones this season”, captivating a well-known clothing brand. Without a doubt, at 44 years old, the brunette looks more splendid than ever and it seems that time does not pass for her.

Source: Instagram @pampitaoficial

The publication of Instagram exceeded 87,000 likes and 637 comments. In the images, she appears posing in the bathroom with a hair dryer in hand. “That great beauty that characterizes you Caro”, “And more with that tremendous lomazo that you have” and “Eternally beautiful Caro” were some of the messages that she received.