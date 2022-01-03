From the battles for Serie C to the clash with Tavecchio: farewell to Macalli, a life dedicated to provincial football | First page

Eighteen years as president is a very long period, which inevitably entail a contiguity with power, in all its meanings. Mario Macalli led Serie C for five terms from 1997 to 2015, going through various eras, experiencing or avoiding various restorations, rising to “Man against the Palace»And always trying to defend the identity of the third league – in importance – of Italian football. In eighteen years football has changed but Macalli – and on the day of farewell it must be recognized – fought with pride, now entrenching himself and now attacking, always making the most convenient relationships. because the Serie C was guaranteed its independence. His slogan-phrase was: “My father taught me that those who have ideas, not money, are in charge of this world.” And he had ideas in abundance.

Born in Milan, but originally from Crema, his hometown, 84 years old, born when Europe was burning up in the Second World War, graduated accountant, Macalli has always worked as an accountant and then as a labor consultant. It is 1977 the year in which – after an experience in Pergocrema – he enters the direction of the Serie C League. Since then he has climbed the hierarchy and twenty years later (1997) he was elected for the first time, distinguishing himself since then for his strong, sometimes rough character and for being a decision-maker, always and in any case, clashing – especially in recent times – with the FIGC. The same resignation – which arrived in 2015 – came after a tough confrontation with Carlo Tavecchio, then FIGC president, which prompted Macalli to take a step back. At stake was “mutuality” – that is, economic compensation – for the less well-off clubs in Serie B and it should not be surprising that it was exactly this question that triggered the first battle of the first Macalli, the one elected in 1997 who immediately went to confrontation with the president Luciano Nizzola. Macalli therefore – a more unique than rare case in Italy – he resigned and that remained the open wound of a whole life, he said, “dedicated to football”. In reality he had been cornered: Macalli had in fact been inhibited for a case concerning the registration of the sports brands of Pergocrema, his city. The Federal Prosecutor accused him of “having failed in his duties of impartiality.” Macalli replied that “mud had been thrown on him.”

In the Lega assemblies and in the corridors of the Power of Football, Macalli has always moved with great authority and not infrequently the votes of Serie C have shifted the balance towards this or that candidate. He had an obsession: to encourage the nurseries of large and small companies, so that the C Series became the first Serie A tank. He considered the equal distribution of television rights to be one of the main ways to go, but in this case he was almost always rebuffed by the big names of the big clubs. In 2011 he also sued the Lega Serie A for not respecting the provisions of the Melandri Law on the distribution of TV rights. But those were already times of great difficulty and the Serie C companies were failing with an unprecedented frequency.

The economic crisis in 2010 pushed the then president FIGC Giancarlo Abete to study a reform of the leagues to reduce the number of participating teams and make the tournament more competitive. When the CONI, with the president Gianni Petrucci, he announced cuts for all sports disciplines, only Macalli – the only dissonant voice in the choir – shouted that it was “a crazy choice”. The Lega Pro denomination is his invention, marked by the desire for modernity of a championship that – at that time – was trying to reform itself and become more and more “local”, bringing together the Italy of bell towers. Macalli in his last term was also thinking of a return to mixed groups, but the idea never took concrete form. The whole football system was crumbling and Serie C – the most fragile league and exposed to the slap of the headwind – paid first. Noble societies, provinces that had known glory days, quickly became outposts of scoundrels and criminals who – we know well – left only rubble.