From the beach and at 53, Jennifer Aniston raises the temperature with her enormous beauty

The American actress, comedian, director and producer of cinema, Jennifer Aniston, has caused a furor in social networks with her spectacular figure wrapped in Swimwear. The successful actress of “friends” gained worldwide recognition for her role as Rachel Green in said series.

Jennifer Aniston She has always stood out for her beauty that remains over the years and this has been shown after posing in a swimsuit. The actress is known for setting trends since in the 90s the iconic haircut of her character in “friends” was imitated by millions of women in the world.

Although currently Jennifer Aniston is 53 years old, age does not seem to happen to the actress of “friends” who looks more radiant every day. However, the excellent physical condition and the figure that the comedian shows in a swimsuit, should be her exercise routine.

During an interview with “PopSugar”, Jennifer Aniston revealed his secret to maintaining his physique: “In recent years I have been focusing a lot on my pilates routine, although I always combine it with doing a three-minute abdominal plank.” To this, the actress added the following: “I always carry weights of five to eight kilos with me, whether I train at home or if I am out in hotel rooms. And if I’m watching TV or reading emails, I just use the weights.”

Source: Instagram Jennifer Aniston

Without a doubt, the exercise routines of Jennifer Aniston are effective since recently the actress of “friends” posed in Swimwear and grabbed all eyes. The comedian posed in a black bikini with pink on the bottom.