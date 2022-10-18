Entertainment

From the beach and at 53, Jennifer Aniston raises the temperature with her enormous beauty

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

The American actress, comedian, director and producer of cinema, Jennifer Aniston, has caused a furor in social networks with her spectacular figure wrapped in Swimwear. The successful actress of “friends” gained worldwide recognition for her role as Rachel Green in said series.

Jennifer Aniston She has always stood out for her beauty that remains over the years and this has been shown after posing in a swimsuit. The actress is known for setting trends since in the 90s the iconic haircut of her character in “friends” was imitated by millions of women in the world.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

Related Articles

the next premiere with a Westworld touch arrives on Amazon

8 mins ago

Manchester United are biting their fingers, “it’s too late” for Cristiano Ronaldo – Sport.fr

9 mins ago

Mila Kunis revealed how she knew that one of the movies she starred in was going to be a flop

20 mins ago

Video: the electric DeLorean Alpha 5 drives on the set of Fast and Furious even before being marketed

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button