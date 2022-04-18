From the beach, Becky G raises the temperature with these close-ups

Becky G is going through a work moment bordering on what is desired, with her recent premiere of the song MAMIII, which is a collaboration with another of the artists of the moment: Karol G. In the official video clip, neither of the two singers appears, drawing attention of both audiences. The leading duo are two actresses hired for the occasion, just like the men who appear in the story.

in the new song Becky G and his colleague surprised that one of the chosen protagonists is Mia Khalifa, remembered and well known, for her time in adult cinema, from which she recently retired to rebuild her life in another branch of acting, MAMIII being her first musical appearance .

Becky G posing. Source: Instagram Becky G.

Despite being a voiceover in this story, the new video of Becky and Karol G managed to position itself in the ranking of the most viewed on YouTube and less than a day after it was released (it was launched last Friday, April 15), it exceeded three million views.

Outside of music Becky G He also wreaks havoc on social networks, where with a series of photos on Instagram he drove his more than 31.5 million followers crazy, who gave him all their love.

Becky G posing. Source: Instagram Becky G

The photographs of Becky G, of different styles and with different outfits, they earned her more than a million likes and more than 2800 comments from all her fans, which make it clear that this Californian stomps with all her beauty, being on or under a stage, and in front or hidden from the cameras.