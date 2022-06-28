From the beach, Chayanne’s daughter demonstrates her perfect silhouette and captures everyone’s eyes

Chayanne In addition to having a brilliant musical career, he has a very close family that, according to what he has said on several occasions, is one of the causes of his success. In social networksEvery time a photo of his children or his wife goes viral, the Puerto Rican singer is a trend due to the thousands of reactions from his followers.

Isadora Figueroa inherited her father’s great voice and her mother’s beauty.

On this occasion the one who made a publication in their official profiles was his daughter Isadora Figueroa. Of the two children she has Chayanne she is the most popular in the virtual world. The young woman is currently 21 years old and is the one who, of the two, has followed in the footsteps of her father and mother.

The beautiful Puerto Rican has already debuted on stage as a singer and today she is preparing to launch her first musical theme worldwide. Also isadora She is an owner of great beauty and thanks to her popularity, she carries out various fashion campaigns that she shares on her official profiles.

On several occasions, the talented artist dazzles with photo sessions on her networks.

On this occasion the daughter of Chayanne Y Marilisa Maronese shared in feed of Instagram a series of photos from the beach that not only showed how beautiful she looks but also the perfect silhouette she has. Clearly this publication took the eyes of thousands of his fans from everywhere. In addition, next to the photos you can read the phrase: “Coconut water”.