From the beach, China Suárez raised the temperature in a swimsuit

China Suarez He is dedicating himself fully to music but has not left other projects aside. For example, it has already been confirmed that she will be in Marcelo Tinelli’s new reality show that begins in July “Sing with me.” The Mañanísima panelist, Estefi Berardi, revealed the cachet that the actress requested.

“China Suarez is one of the confirmed. They already agreed. She had asked for a fortune in silver, so it was not known if they were going to say yes. She asked for a fortune: 8 million pesos. For example. On Monday two programs are recorded and there he takes a million. They are 500 thousand pesos per program. Per month, it gives approximately 8 million (Argentine pesos) ”, she explained in the cycle of Carmen Barbieri.

Currently, the China He is in a relationship with Rusherking, María Becerra’s ex-boyfriend. The native of Quilmes participated in the Tu Música Urbano 2022 awards in Puerto Rico and won in the female Top Rising Star category. When she went on stage to give her speech, she threw in a hint for China and the famous rag picker line. “I want to thank Jose (J Balvin), for this incredible opportunity. ‘What else then’, it changed my life and changed my career. Thank you all very much for the reception you gave to this song. We went really global, so thank you very much for all the love, “said the singer with a smile.

In the last hours, the China posted a video of her lying on the beach with the caption “SaLtY.” The actress wore a two-piece animal print swimsuit. In different parts of the clip she is shown both from the front and from the back and she fell in love with all the millions of fans with her.

The publication of Instagram exceeded 200,000 likes and 1,240 comments “Team China forever”, “That face without a filter, can they???” and “I envy you in a healthy way, you on the beach and me going to work hahahakja” were some of the messages. Of course, there was no lack of someone to replicate the famous phrase of her boyfriend Rusherking “I went global.”