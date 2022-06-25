Entertainment

From the beach, China Suárez raised the temperature in a swimsuit

China Suarez He is dedicating himself fully to music but has not left other projects aside. For example, it has already been confirmed that she will be in Marcelo Tinelli’s new reality show that begins in July “Sing with me.” The Mañanísima panelist, Estefi Berardi, revealed the cachet that the actress requested.

China Suarez is one of the confirmed. They already agreed. She had asked for a fortune in silver, so it was not known if they were going to say yes. She asked for a fortune: 8 million pesos. For example. On Monday two programs are recorded and there he takes a million. They are 500 thousand pesos per program. Per month, it gives approximately 8 million (Argentine pesos) ”, she explained in the cycle of Carmen Barbieri.

