Entertainment

From the beach, Daddy Yankee’s daughter garnered thousands of compliments

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

Jesaaelys Ayala Gonzalez is the second daughter of daddy yankee and the most active in networks. She currently has over a million followers on Instagram and has over 280,000 on her TikTok account. She there she shares video of makeup, dances, nail art and many tutorials for her beautiful fans.

For his part, his father has said goodbye to music, so he will go on an extensive world tour to say goodbye to his millions of followers. The Puerto Rican will land in Chile on September 29 to perform for the last time. daddy It will also be in various countries of the continent such as Mexico, Canada, Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

Related Articles

Thor: love and thunder, Jane Foster: Natalie Portman replaces Chris Hemsworth in new Thor 4 poster | Marvel Studios, Mighty Thor | Cinema and series

7 mins ago

Emma Watson reveals her ‘favorite moment’ from ‘Harry Potter’

19 mins ago

Ranking Disney + in Spain: the favorite series this day

31 mins ago

big announcement in Spain on the future of Lionel Messi!

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button