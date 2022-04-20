From the beach, Daddy Yankee’s daughter garnered thousands of compliments

Jesaaelys Ayala Gonzalez is the second daughter of daddy yankee and the most active in networks. She currently has over a million followers on Instagram and has over 280,000 on her TikTok account. She there she shares video of makeup, dances, nail art and many tutorials for her beautiful fans.

For his part, his father has said goodbye to music, so he will go on an extensive world tour to say goodbye to his millions of followers. The Puerto Rican will land in Chile on September 29 to perform for the last time. daddy It will also be in various countries of the continent such as Mexico, Canada, Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru.

Although various rumors pointed to the fact that this April 20 the sale of tickets would begin in Chile, nothing has been confirmed yet. However, this Wednesday the sale of tickets did begin in general in Argentina, where daddy will be present next Saturday, October 1 at the Vélez Sarsfield Stadium.

In the last hours, Jesaaelys Ayala Gonzalez shared an incredible photo shoot from the beach, in which she wears a swimsuit with a brown and orange striped print, sunglasses and a beige coat. “There are those who only see beauty and there are those who only see flaws,” she wrote in the post.

The Instagram post of the daughter of daddy yankee exceeded 70,000 likes and 70 comments of praise and support. “I would say as your dad says… ..-he is a BOMBON!!! God bless you!”, “Linda Linda inside and out. You are a queen” and “Naaada of flaws” were just some of them.