From the beach: Génesis Rodríguez, daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, shook the net in a bathing suit

Genesis Rodriguez She is an artist with all the letters. The young woman made her debut in 2004 in the telenovela “Prisionera”. She later starred in “Give me chocolate” and “Doña Bárbara”. She recently participated in the third season of “Umbrella Academy” and catapulted herself to international fame.

This past July 29, Genesis Rodriguez he turned 35 and celebrated with many friends and family. Dozens of people left her good wishes on her networks and she shared them on her Instagram stories. One of them was her father, the Venezuelan singer, who left her beautiful words along with images of her childhood.

Related news

“Words would be missing to describe what you mean to us, thanks for the joys, the smiles, the emotions. GenesisMy girl, may you have a long life full of health, triumphs and may all your dreams come true with every step you take. Have a very happy birthday”wrote the artist.

Genesis and El Puma Rodriguez. Source: Instagram @elpumaoficial

And he signed: “Your father who has always loved you. THE PUMA”. The posting exceeded 4,000 likes and 200 comments. But the “Umbrella Academy” actress also spent her day with her mother, Carolina Pérez. “Birthday. I love you guys” she wrote and posted a picture of her with her parent on the beach.

Genesis Rodríguez and her mother Carolina Pérez. Source: Instagram @genirodriguez

Carolina wore a fuchsia swimsuit and Genesis one neon and one white cap with the Yin and Yang symbol. The post garnered more than 30,000 likes and 200 comments. “Happy Birthday Beauty!”, “Happy Belated Birthday!” and “Happy birthday girl!! I am so proud of the woman you have become. I am lucky to have seen you grow up to become the beautiful butterfly. I hope your birthday has been the best. You deserve it” were some of them.