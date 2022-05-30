From the beach, Kika Silva raises the temperature in a swimsuit

Kika Silva He currently lives in the United States for work reasons but recently visited Chile for a few days to fulfill some family commitments. Among them, she attended the civil marriage of her younger sister, Josefa Silva, who married at the age of 25. “@Josefass is no longer my bus” she wrote on her networks.

In addition, he took the opportunity to visit Mayte Rodríguez and meet little Galo. “I came to hang out for a few minutes,” the model wrote next to a photo of her and her baby in her arms. “Aunt Kika we love you. Whenever you come, come see us,” Carolina Arregui’s daughter wrote to the influencer.

On his return, Kika He passed through Costa Rica where he attended the marriage of Isidora Paulina Ureta Fischer, better known as Tita Ureta, and Spiro Razis. “Wet, I change clothes and why lie if they know how I get on,” wrote the driver in one of her stories. The wedding took place in a rainy ceremony.

Source: Instagram @kikasilvas

In the last few hours, the blonde shared a photo shoot on her official Twitter account. Instagram wearing a two-piece dark green lurex swimsuit. The beach look that the model used on the beach in Costa Rica, and similar environments, included kimonos in different shades and colors and of course sunglasses.

Source: Instagram @kikasilvas

The publication exceeded 10,000 likes and 75 comments. “Most beautiful thing in the world”, “or is it that you muddy how beautiful you are KikaHave a good weekend, take care of yourself, I would like to see you again on a program” were just some of the messages he received.