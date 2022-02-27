From the beach, Shannon de Lima captured all eyes

Shannon de Lima is one of the most beautiful and sought-after models in the artistic world. In addition, she has had many heartthrobs whom she has stolen the heart of. Among them was salsa singer Marc Anthony and Colombian soccer player James Rodríguez. The latter was recently consulted about her sentimental situation.

James clarified in an interview that he is alone and that he is not in a relationship with any of the women who related him, such as the singer Karol G. However Shannon could be in a relationship again. Some Mexican media assure that she would be with the famous actor Alejandro Speitzer.

