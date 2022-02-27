From the beach, Shannon de Lima captured all eyes

Shannon de Lima is one of the most beautiful and sought-after models in the artistic world. In addition, she has had many heartthrobs whom she has stolen the heart of. Among them was salsa singer Marc Anthony and Colombian soccer player James Rodríguez. The latter was recently consulted about her sentimental situation.

James clarified in an interview that he is alone and that he is not in a relationship with any of the women who related him, such as the singer Karol G. However Shannon could be in a relationship again. Some Mexican media assure that she would be with the famous actor Alejandro Speitzer.

The young man was hanging out with Ester Expósito, where he became known worldwide. He also starred in the hit Netflix series ‘Dark Desire’. Although there is no official confirmation, Shannon and the actor have left heart emojis on social networks.

Source: Instagram @shadelima

In the last hours, Shannon She shared two photos where she is seen wearing a total black look made up of a skirt, a top and a piluso. In the first image she poses from the front with her hands on her hat and in the second in profile, with her body seen from below.

Source: Instagram @shadelima

Between both Instagram posts, the Venezuelan model reached 15,000 likes and 100 comments. “Shannon the most beautiful woman in the universe”, “I like you a lot” and “Hello beautiful give me a greeting” were some of them.