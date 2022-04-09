From the beach, Sofía Vergara rocked the net in a tight swimsuit

The Colombian actress based in the United States, Sofia Vergara, is one of the most beautiful and talented women in Latin America. She is currently preparing for the new Netflix series in which she will act alongside Karol G, called “Griselda”.

In this fiction Sofia She will play Griselda Blanco, a business woman who created one of the most profitable drug cartels in history. This role has forced her to change the traditional image of a gorgeous actress, since she will play a mother who takes care of her children as if there were no tomorrow.

Sofia Vergara. Source: Instagram @sofiavergara

Last Thursday, Sofia He used his usual strategy and uploaded some images with the excuse of “TBT”, which means “Throwback Thursday”. On this occasion, she chose some images where she sees herself with the beach in the background, wearing a black swimsuit and hugging a horse.

Sofia Vergara. Source: Instagram @sofiavergara

The publication of Instagram It quickly reached half a million likes and 2,000 comments. “Very beautiful” commented the model Carina Zavline. “The show that was before I think it was crazy or crazy where Sofia stood up and everything stared at her,” another fan wrote and used the “#los90” hashtag. Luis Miguel’s brother, Alejandro Basteri, also left his ‘like’.