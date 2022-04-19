From the beach, the granddaughter of José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez shook the net

Galilea Lopez Morillo, the young – and only – granddaughter of the singer José Luis “El Puma” Rodriguez is usually on everyone’s lips in the media field, especially because of the relationship she has with her grandfather, which seems to be bad , taking into account that the artist does not have a good filling with Liliana and Lilibeth, his two daughters.

Galilee, who is only 26 years old, has now gone viral for the art of seducing on social networks. On Instagram she exceeds the figure of 80 thousand followers. El Puma’s granddaughter greeted her audience on Easter Sunday: “Today is a special day! HE IS RISEN. Happy Easter, my beautiful friends! May God bless you and guide you now and always!” she wrote her keeping her beliefs clear. She also added in another publication thanks to a wonderful being: thank you, God! You’re so wonderful. THE ALPHA AND THE OMEGA, implying that God and Jesus Christ are the beginning and the end.

Galilea Lopez Morillo posing. Source: Instagram Galilea Lopez Morillo.

Another of the uses he made of social networks was to make his thousands of followers fall in love with him a little more. Galilea Lopez Morillo, shared a couple of photos where he looks with his back to the camera and facing the sea. “Back as if she had never left me” was the phrase used by the young woman to show her stay on the wonderful beaches of Miami.

The Instagram post of Galilee, they also have her posing with a striking swimsuit with two ranges of colors. One piece is orange and the other is purple, which caught the attention and drove Internet users crazy.

Galilea Lopez Morillo posing. Source: Instagram Galilea Lopez Morillo

The publication of Galilea Lopez Morillo it was filled with thousands of likes and manages to reach 100 comments from its followers, without any problem