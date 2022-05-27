Entertainment

From the beach, the wife of Marco Antonio Solís raises the temperature in a swimsuit

Marco Antonio Solis is one of the most beloved Mexican artists. His music has transcended times and borders. He will soon return to our country with “Can’t wait to see you Wold Tour 2022”. After selling out the first show scheduled for October 27, PuntoTicket announced a second date to see El Buki.

It will take place the next day, on October 28, 2022. Both concerts of Mark Antony They will be held at the Movistar Arena. Ticket sales are now available and prices range from 29,000 to 161,000 pesos. “If you hadn’t gone away” and “Your jail” are just some of the hits that will play.

