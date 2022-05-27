From the beach, the wife of Marco Antonio Solís raises the temperature in a swimsuit

Marco Antonio Solis is one of the most beloved Mexican artists. His music has transcended times and borders. He will soon return to our country with “Can’t wait to see you Wold Tour 2022”. After selling out the first show scheduled for October 27, PuntoTicket announced a second date to see El Buki.

It will take place the next day, on October 28, 2022. Both concerts of Mark Antony They will be held at the Movistar Arena. Ticket sales are now available and prices range from 29,000 to 161,000 pesos. “If you hadn’t gone away” and “Your jail” are just some of the hits that will play.

Related news

Last May 20, Mark Antony It was presented at the Cuscatlán stadium, in El Salvador. “I congratulate the Salvadoran people for the fight to change this country…there is something different, wonderful and I want to congratulate them because they are fighting to change this country and it is very notorious,” said the artist. His message was related to support for the Nayib Bukele government and generated debate on the networks.

Last Thursday, his wife Christy Solis shared a black and white photo with the hashtag “TBT.” It is the acronym Throwback Thursday, which is used by celebrities to share images of the past. “Bahama mamma” the businesswoman wrote in the caption. The blonde posed in a black swimsuit with her body full of sand.

Source: Instagram @cristy_solis

The Instagram post exceeded 1,000 likes and 55 comments. “Sculptural!!!!”, “Why are you so divine????” and “Rest mommy!!! Let’s keep watching love everyware!!!” were just some of the nice messages that the wife of Marco Antonio Solis.