From the beach, Yanet García wears a transparent dress and raises the temperature | VIDEO

The Summer Vacation are close and some celebrities have taken advantage of the hot days to visit paradisiacal destinations, just as he did Yanet Garcia who chose to use these moments on the beach to work and prepare some images that will be on his successful account OnlyFans.

The “weather girl“She is in one of the best moments of her career as she enjoys overwhelming success with her OnlyFans account where she pampers her followers with sensual photographs, as proof of this her most recent session in which she shows off her figure in a transparent dress .

The host shared on her Instagram account with her more than 14 million followers a preview of her material for onlyfansin the video you can see him using a knitted dress totally transparent that leaves little to the imagination. Although some claim that she does not have a swimsuit under this garment, it can be seen that she wears a mini bikini.

Yanet García shared on social networks that she is in the Turks and Caicos Islands, where he works to create content that promises to be among his fans’ favorites with tiny bathing suits with which she is willing to once again challenge censorship on Instagram.

Yanet Garcia on OnlyFans

Her talent before the cameras and unparalleled beauty have led Yanet García to occupy a place in important projects such as “Hoy”, but it all started in her high Monterrey when she participated in the “Gente Regia” program.

After that, she arrived in Mexico City to find a great opportunity in the morning “Hoy” where she earned her nickname as the “Climate Girl”, although she gained more and more popularity, she decided to say goodbye because she would continue with her dream in the United States.

The driver decided to go live in Los Angeles with her then-boyfriend, the sportsman and businessman Lewis Howesfor which he had a lawsuit with Martha Higareda pointing out that she was the third in discord in their relationship, although the actress denied it and that was when the controversy began.

Yanet García continued to add success to her career and managed to obtain her certification to become a Health Coach at a school in New York. Although it has been pointed out that his main source of income is OnlyFans, since considering that he charges 20 dollars a month for his 5,000 subscribers, his profit would be around 100 thousand dollars.

