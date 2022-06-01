From the beaches of Baja California, Genesis, the youngest daughter of Puma Rodríguez, shows off her figure and reaps praise

The 34-year-old actress Genesis Rodríguez is the youngest daughter of the renowned Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez 79 years old. Of her three heiresses, she is currently the least controversial of hers, but in her past she brought more than one headache to her father and her mother, Carolina Pérez.

Genesis Rodriguez He began his path in acting at a very young age, he was only 16 years old when he participated in his first telenovela and over time he perfected himself and acquired new roles in important productions. These days he succeeds in Hollywood.

In the next few days, a new season of the successful series ‘The Umbrella Academy’ will premiere and Genesis Rodriguez will play the role of Sloane. Meanwhile, the youngest daughter of Puma Rodríguez enjoys the beaches of southern Mexico and on her social networks she shared a postcard that left her fans ice cream.

Genesis Rodríguez from the beach. Source: instagram @genirodriguez

“Wave report: There are waves…” he wrote. Genesis Rodriguez Along with a photo in which she appears in a bathing suit while showing off her worked silhouette as a result of her perseverance with physical exercise and good nutrition. The postcard was taken on the beaches of San José del Cabo in the area of ​​Baja California, Mexico.

fans of Genesis Rodriguez They reacted immediately and filled the publication in which she poses with sun protection, with more than 10 thousand likes and thousands of comments in which they praise her talent and beauty, which stands out among the palm trees, the waves, and the sun of this season.