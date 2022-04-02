From the bed, Karol G shook the network

Carol G She is one of the most talented artists, and without a doubt her music transcends all borders. Each of her songs are heard within Colombia but also in different countries that she travels carrying her concerts. Her latest collaboration called “Mamiii”, made with Becky G, has already exceeded 100 million views.

A week ago, Carol G had announced a possible remix of the song “Una noche en Medellín”, by local artist Cris MJ. However, within hours, through a post on Instagram, the “bichota” indicated that despite her interest in releasing that song, she and her work team agreed to “not go ahead with the release ”

Hours ago, the interpreter of “200 copas” announced another collaboration. This time it’s “Un Viaje Remix”, and it will feature the participation of Alejo, Jotaerre and Moffa. It will be available very soon. “THE MOST CHIMBA OF ALL THE NENAS” was the epigraph of the video of Instagram of the artist from Medellín.

In the recording published on the camera network, Carol G She appears sitting on a bed covered with a pink fleece blanket and wearing a low-cut sparkly dress. She herself appears singing part of the song. In a few minutes, the clip exceeded two million reproductions.

Source: Terra Archive

Furthermore, the posting Carol G reached half a million likes and 12 thousand comments. “TELL KAROLLLLLLLLLL #UNVIAJE” wrote Alejo. Feid commented to him “TITO & PALCHA bebeeeeeee” and her sister Verónica “I do have a mamacita sister and what’s coming”. All his fans are more than looking forward to the new song.