Entertainment

From the bed Ricky Martin shows off his figure and prepares for the performance

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 37 1 minute read

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin 50 years old is one of the most followed and desired artists of the moment. He has more than three decades of career and still does not stop producing music, he recently released the song ‘Sometimes good, sometimes bad’ with the group Reik and it is one of the most played.

Ricky Martin He surprised his fans a few weeks ago by announcing that he will return to the screen after several years and will star in a series for the Apple TV platform. This is the production of ‘American Pie’ and her partners will be Kristen Wiig and Allison Janney, with Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons, partners at Jaywalker Pictures, as producers.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 37 1 minute read

Related Articles

They ask that Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, be the replacement of Amber Heard

2 mins ago

Salma Hayek offered a chair of elegance in an evening dress

12 mins ago

The films Mamma Mía and Burlesque arrive at the Teatro Galerías: Find out more details here – El Occidental

13 mins ago

Amber Heard would move home in the desert after the verdict of the trial against Johnny Depp | Famous

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button