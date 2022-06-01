From the bed Ricky Martin shows off his figure and prepares for the performance

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin 50 years old is one of the most followed and desired artists of the moment. He has more than three decades of career and still does not stop producing music, he recently released the song ‘Sometimes good, sometimes bad’ with the group Reik and it is one of the most played.

Ricky Martin He surprised his fans a few weeks ago by announcing that he will return to the screen after several years and will star in a series for the Apple TV platform. This is the production of ‘American Pie’ and her partners will be Kristen Wiig and Allison Janney, with Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons, partners at Jaywalker Pictures, as producers.

Also Ricky Martin He is very active on social networks where he accumulates more than 16 million followers from all corners of the world, for them he shares his best photos, looks, poses, trips, previews of his work and family moments with his partner Jwan Yosef and his friends. four children.

Now Ricky Martin He surprised everyone on the network by showing a photo from his bed in which he goes over the script for this new production that he will soon record. At the same time that she showed off her elaborate silhouette and his beauty, the singer showed how he works late reading what is coming.

“Stuck studying this amazing script. I feel like this is going to be an amazing summer. And great music coming out any minute now,” he wrote. Ricky Martin next to the postcard that shows him sitting on his bed, next to a huge lamp that illuminates his work material.