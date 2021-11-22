from the BTS victory to the other best moments of the evening

In a night that saw BTS triumph with three awards (i.e. best duo / pop group, best favorite pop song and artist of the year), to be the masters on the stage of American Music Awards 2021 in reality they were the new generation of the music world, whose performances have often overshadowed those of much more noble colleagues. But let’s say it right away: BTS with Butter they were crazy and we will not stop loving them, also very good Coldplay (with whom the Korean band performed on the notes of My universe) and Jennifer Lopez with On my way, divine as always.

The magic touch demonstrated by the Maneskins with Beggin (which did not win the prize as Favorite trending song), Olivia Rodrigo with Traitor, Chlöe with Have Mercy and Giveon with Heartbreak Anniversary however, it was special and deserves praise, since it was the new generation of music who gave us the most exciting moments of the whole ceremony, giving us goosebumps and tears in our eyes as well as the desire to jump on the sofa and let loose, showing us that beautiful music is transversal and does not fear distinction of gender or age. The management of Cardi B whose looks did not betray expectations, it was much more low profile than one might expect. And this, perhaps, precisely to make sure that the live music, which has remained silent for too long, did the talking.

Precisely in these days that Covid and the two years of social distancing seem to be coming closer, not even the AMAs of this year they remotely recalled the pompous and exaggerated ones of the past, characterized by imposing performances, crazy sets and surprise guests, but also by unforgettable dresses and trashy curtains. This year’s ceremony was discreet but no less beautiful, as it gave us the opportunity to savor live performances in front of a screaming and jumping audience which, after two years of forced closure, is already a great achievement.

Full list of 2021 AMA nominees and winners:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

BTS (winner)

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo (winner)

The Kid LAROI

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior Mood

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez DÁKITI

Chris Brown & Young Thug Go Crazy

Doja Cat ft. SZA Kiss Me More (winner)

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon Peaches

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG

Erica Banks Buss It

Måneskin Beggin ‘

Megan Thee Stallion Body (winner)

Olivia Rodrigo Drivers license

Popp Hunna Adderall (Corvette Corvette)

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) Leave The Door Open

Cardi B Up

Lil Nas X MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) (winner)

Olivia Rodrigo Drivers license

The Weeknd Save Your Tears

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Drake

Ed Sheeran (winner)

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

FEMALE FAVORITE POP ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift (winner)

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

AJR

BTS (winner)

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Ariana Grande Positions

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo Sour

Taylor Swift Evermore (WINNER)

The Kid LAROI F * ck love

FAVORITE POP SONG

BTS Butter (winner)

Doja Cat ft. SZA Kiss Me More

Dua Lipa Levitating

Olivia Rodrigo Drivers license

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande Save Your Tears (Remix)

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan (winner)

Luke Combs

* Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood (winner)

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay (winner)

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Chris Stapleton Starting Over

Gabby Barrett Goldmine (winner)

Lee Brice Hey World

Luke Bryan Born Here Live Here Die Here

* Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton Starting Over

Chris Young & Kane Brown Famous Friends

Gabby Barrett The Good Ones (winner)

Luke Combs Forever After All

Walker Hayes Fancy Like

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake (winner)

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

FEMALE FAVORITE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

With Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion (winner)

Saweetie

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Drake Certified Lover Boy

Juice WRLD Legends Never Die

Megan Thee Stallion Good News (winner)

Pop Smoke “hoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon

Rod Wave SoulFly

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Cardi B Up (winner)

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV Lemonade

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK Calling My Phone

Polo G RAPSTAR

Pop Smoke What You Know Bout Love

MALE FAVORITE R&B ARTIST

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd (winner)

Usher

FEMALE FAVORITE R&B ARTIST

Doja Cat (winner)

HER

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Doja Cat Planet Her (winner)

Giveon When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time

HER Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan Heaux Tales

Queen Naija Missunderstood

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) Leave The Door Open (winner)

Chris Brown & Young Thug Go Crazy

Giveon Heartbreak Anniversary

HER Damage

Jazmine Sullivan Pick Up Your Feelings

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny (winner)

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

FEMALE FAVORITE LATIN ARTIST

Becky G (winner)

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Band MS de Sergio Lizárraga (winner)

Caliber 50

Eslabon Armado

The Arrolladora Band El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny ANDTHE LAST TOUR OF THE MUNDO (winner)

Kali Uchis Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

KAROL G KG0516

Maluma PAPI JUANCHO

Rauw Alejandro Aphrodisiac

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez DÁKITI

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE

Farruko Pepas

Kali Uchis Telepathy (winner)

Maluma & The Weeknd Hawái (Remix)

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly (winner)

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

CAIN

Carrie Underwood (winner)

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

Kanye West (winner)

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

FAVORITE DANCE / ELECTRONIC ARTIST

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmello (winner)

Regard

Tiësto

