from the BTS victory to the other best moments of the evening
In a night that saw BTS triumph with three awards (i.e. best duo / pop group, best favorite pop song and artist of the year), to be the masters on the stage of American Music Awards 2021 in reality they were the new generation of the music world, whose performances have often overshadowed those of much more noble colleagues. But let’s say it right away: BTS with Butter they were crazy and we will not stop loving them, also very good Coldplay (with whom the Korean band performed on the notes of My universe) and Jennifer Lopez with On my way, divine as always.
The magic touch demonstrated by the Maneskins with Beggin (which did not win the prize as Favorite trending song), Olivia Rodrigo with Traitor, Chlöe with Have Mercy and Giveon with Heartbreak Anniversary however, it was special and deserves praise, since it was the new generation of music who gave us the most exciting moments of the whole ceremony, giving us goosebumps and tears in our eyes as well as the desire to jump on the sofa and let loose, showing us that beautiful music is transversal and does not fear distinction of gender or age. The management of Cardi B whose looks did not betray expectations, it was much more low profile than one might expect. And this, perhaps, precisely to make sure that the live music, which has remained silent for too long, did the talking.
Precisely in these days that Covid and the two years of social distancing seem to be coming closer, not even the AMAs of this year they remotely recalled the pompous and exaggerated ones of the past, characterized by imposing performances, crazy sets and surprise guests, but also by unforgettable dresses and trashy curtains. This year’s ceremony was discreet but no less beautiful, as it gave us the opportunity to savor live performances in front of a screaming and jumping audience which, after two years of forced closure, is already a great achievement.
Full list of 2021 AMA nominees and winners:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
BTS (winner)
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo (winner)
The Kid LAROI
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn ft. iann dior Mood
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez DÁKITI
Chris Brown & Young Thug Go Crazy
Doja Cat ft. SZA Kiss Me More (winner)
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon Peaches
FAVORITE TRENDING SONG
Erica Banks Buss It
Måneskin Beggin ‘
Megan Thee Stallion Body (winner)
Olivia Rodrigo Drivers license
Popp Hunna Adderall (Corvette Corvette)
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) Leave The Door Open
Cardi B Up
Lil Nas X MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) (winner)
Olivia Rodrigo Drivers license
The Weeknd Save Your Tears
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Drake
Ed Sheeran (winner)
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
FEMALE FAVORITE POP ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift (winner)
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
AJR
BTS (winner)
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Ariana Grande Positions
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo Sour
Taylor Swift Evermore (WINNER)
The Kid LAROI F * ck love
FAVORITE POP SONG
BTS Butter (winner)
Doja Cat ft. SZA Kiss Me More
Dua Lipa Levitating
Olivia Rodrigo Drivers license
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande Save Your Tears (Remix)
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan (winner)
Luke Combs
* Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood (winner)
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Dan + Shay (winner)
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Chris Stapleton Starting Over
Gabby Barrett Goldmine (winner)
Lee Brice Hey World
Luke Bryan Born Here Live Here Die Here
* Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Chris Stapleton Starting Over
Chris Young & Kane Brown Famous Friends
Gabby Barrett The Good Ones (winner)
Luke Combs Forever After All
Walker Hayes Fancy Like
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake (winner)
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
FEMALE FAVORITE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
With Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion (winner)
Saweetie
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Drake Certified Lover Boy
Juice WRLD Legends Never Die
Megan Thee Stallion Good News (winner)
Pop Smoke “hoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
Rod Wave SoulFly
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Cardi B Up (winner)
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV Lemonade
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK Calling My Phone
Polo G RAPSTAR
Pop Smoke What You Know Bout Love
MALE FAVORITE R&B ARTIST
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd (winner)
Usher
FEMALE FAVORITE R&B ARTIST
Doja Cat (winner)
HER
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Doja Cat Planet Her (winner)
Giveon When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time
HER Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan Heaux Tales
Queen Naija Missunderstood
FAVORITE R&B SONG
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) Leave The Door Open (winner)
Chris Brown & Young Thug Go Crazy
Giveon Heartbreak Anniversary
HER Damage
Jazmine Sullivan Pick Up Your Feelings
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
Bad Bunny (winner)
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
FEMALE FAVORITE LATIN ARTIST
Becky G (winner)
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
Band MS de Sergio Lizárraga (winner)
Caliber 50
Eslabon Armado
The Arrolladora Band El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny ANDTHE LAST TOUR OF THE MUNDO (winner)
Kali Uchis Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
KAROL G KG0516
Maluma PAPI JUANCHO
Rauw Alejandro Aphrodisiac
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez DÁKITI
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE
Farruko Pepas
Kali Uchis Telepathy (winner)
Maluma & The Weeknd Hawái (Remix)
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly (winner)
FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
CAIN
Carrie Underwood (winner)
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
Kanye West (winner)
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
FAVORITE DANCE / ELECTRONIC ARTIST
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello (winner)
Regard
Tiësto
