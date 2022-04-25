from the bulletin of Sunday 24 April 2022
Covid-19 causes another death in Trentino, it is a woman over a hundred years old who suffered from other diseases (she was not vaccinated). There are 350 new infections, compared to about 2,800 swabs carried out yesterday. The situation remains stable in the hospitals where 66 covid patients are hospitalized (yesterday 5 new admissions and as many discharges were registered). Always 3 patients in resuscitation.
The rapid swabs yesterday were 2,596, of which 340 were positive. To these are added the 10 found by the molecular (187 tests carried out) which also confirmed 7 positivity intercepted in recent days by the rapid tests.
Divided by age group, the new positives are distributed as follows:
2 of 0-2 years
4 of 3-5 years
9 of 6-10 years
12 of 11-13 years
16 of 14-18 years
71 of 19-39 years
116 aged 40-59
45 aged 60-69
45 aged 70-79 e
30 of 80 or more years.
Like yesterday, no class currently applies the suspension of face-to-face teaching.
The total vaccine doses administered so far is equal to 1,213,409, a figure that includes 427,794 second doses and 335,313 third doses.
Finally, 394 newly recovered bring the total from the beginning of the pandemic to 153,520.
