from the bulletin of Tuesday 29 March 2022

The distribution of new cases by age group is represented as follows:

8 of 0-2 years

7 of 3-5 years

22 aged 6-10

21 of 11-13 years

21 of 14-18 years

151 of 19-39 years

206 of 40-59 years

77 aged 60-69

72 of 70-79 years old and

40 aged 80 or more.

The classes that apply the suspension of face-to-face teaching rise to 7 (+1). On the other hand, 560 people recovered from the start of the pandemic thus becoming 143,136.

On the vaccination front, today the total is equal to 1,203,704 administrations of which 426,893 second doses and 326,780 third doses.