from the bulletin of Tuesday 29 March 2022

The number of people hospitalized for Covid-19 in Trentino rises by one unit and reaches 58, and of these there are always 2 people who remain in intensive care. In fact, yesterday there were 6 hospitalizations and 5 discharges. Fortunately, there are no deaths due to Covid-19 today. This was reported by today’s bulletin of the provincial health services company on the spread of Coronavirus in Trentino.
The new infections detected are 625 out of just over 5,300 swabs. In detail, there were 19 positive cases detected for the molecular (out of 337 tests carried out) and 606 for the antigenic (out of 4,970 tests carried out). The molecular then confirm 4 positivity intercepted in the past few days by the rapid tests.
Anti Covid vaccination campaign “Free from the virus, free to live” [
Archivio Ufficio Stampa PAT, CC BY SA 4.0]
The distribution of new cases by age group is represented as follows:
8 of 0-2 years
7 of 3-5 years
22 aged 6-10
21 of 11-13 years
21 of 14-18 years
151 of 19-39 years
206 of 40-59 years
77 aged 60-69
72 of 70-79 years old and
40 aged 80 or more.
The classes that apply the suspension of face-to-face teaching rise to 7 (+1). On the other hand, 560 people recovered from the start of the pandemic thus becoming 143,136.
On the vaccination front, today the total is equal to 1,203,704 administrations of which 426,893 second doses and 326,780 third doses.
(B.C)