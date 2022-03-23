from the bulletin Wednesday 23 March 2022

The situation of new infections by age group is as follows:

between 0-2 years: 11

in 3-5 years: 10

between 6-10 years: 24

between 11-13 years: 14

between 14-18 years: 36

between 19-39 years: 108

between 40-59 years: 123

between 60-69 years: 45

between 70-79 years: 47

80 or older: 33.

As regards the hospital front, the data are slightly increasing: currently hospitalized patients are 41 (1 more), of which 1 in resuscitation (stable). Yesterday 8 new hospitalizations and 6 discharges were recorded.

Yesterday there were still three classes with suspension of face-to-face teaching.

The new healed are 313, for a total that has reached 141,059 since the beginning of the pandemic. The vaccinations administered reached 1,201,238, of which 426,507 second doses and 324,786 third doses.