from the bulletin Wednesday 23 March 2022

Wednesday 23 March 2022

Unfortunately, there are two other deaths from Covid-19 in Trentino, bringing the total to 1,538 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The daily bulletin of the provincial health services company gives an account of this: it is a man over eighty, who died in hospital, and a woman over eighty: both vaccinated and with previous pathologies.
There are 451 new infections, for the vast majority pauci-symptomatic or asymptomatic: 14 cases were positive for the molecular (out of 400 tests carried out) and 437 for the antigenic (out of 3,368 tests carried out). The molecular then confirm 8 positivity intercepted in recent days by rapid tests.

The situation of new infections by age group is as follows:
between 0-2 years: 11
in 3-5 years: 10
between 6-10 years: 24
between 11-13 years: 14
between 14-18 years: 36
between 19-39 years: 108
between 40-59 years: 123
between 60-69 years: 45
between 70-79 years: 47
80 or older: 33.

As regards the hospital front, the data are slightly increasing: currently hospitalized patients are 41 (1 more), of which 1 in resuscitation (stable). Yesterday 8 new hospitalizations and 6 discharges were recorded.
Yesterday there were still three classes with suspension of face-to-face teaching.
The new healed are 313, for a total that has reached 141,059 since the beginning of the pandemic. The vaccinations administered reached 1,201,238, of which 426,507 second doses and 324,786 third doses.

