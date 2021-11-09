From the cancellation of the car tax for 5 years to incentives of up to 6000 euros

Starting from the cancellation of the car tax for 5 years. And passing through the state eco-incentives up to 6 thousand euros. Here are all the news that anyone who buys a new or used car should always know. Why not always the payment of the vehicle ownership tax is due. As well as, thanks to the state eco-bonuses, at this moment you can avoid paying the new car at full price.

First of all, from the cancellation of the car tax for 5 years to the state eco-incentives up to 6 thousand euros, it must be said that the maximum benefits are obtained with zero-emission or low-emission vehicles. So, with electric cars and with those hybrid.

Having said that, on the cancellation of the car tax it must be specified that, for electric cars, there is no abolition. But it is a question, in many Italian regions, of a exemption from the payment of the ownership tax for 60 months. Starting from the date of registration.

Moving from the cancellation of the car tax to state incentives, from last October 27 of 2021 they started again. With another 65 million euros that, in particular, were allocated for the purchase of cars in the range of emissions from 0 to 60 g / km of carbon dioxide (CO2).

For state car incentives we remind you that the reference Internet site is ecobonus.mise.gov.it. From where it is possible to know in real time which types of incentives are still accessible.

Since, from the cancellation of the car tax for 5 years to the state eco-incentives up to 6 thousand euros, for some categories of vehicles, based on the emission band, the funds are already exhausted.