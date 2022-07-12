From the Caribbean to the world

By Marisol Rodriguez | 10:00 a.m. July 12, 2022

Recognized worldwide for its sweet flavor, the result of mixing rum, pineapple and coconut cream, the piña colada celebrates its day on July 10.

This refreshing drink from the Caribbean is perfect to enjoy on these hot days; We tell you its origin, curiosities and where to enjoy it.

Tradition since 1954

Ricardo Gracia, a hotelier from Barcelona, ​​created the piña colada during his stay at the Caribe Hilton hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

In that place, customers were received with a drink called Coco Loco, served inside coconuts, but a collectors’ strike forced him to use pineapples.

The mix between this fruit, coconut, rum and ice was so popular that it became their flagship cocktail.

Curiosities

It is the favorite cocktail of celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence, Will Smith and Hulk Hogan.

Musician Rupert Holmes released a song called ‘Escape’ in which he references the famous drink in 1979; this appears in the film ‘The Sweetest Thing’, starring Cameron Diaz, Christina Applegate, Thomas Jane and Selma Blair.

His recipe has inspired desserts such as sorbet or piña colada cake.

Strawberry colada and banana colada are two of its variants, which keep white rum and coconut from their original ingredients.

Enjoy this drink in…