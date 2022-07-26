Entertainment
From the celebration for the 53 years of Jennifer López to the walk through Venice by Alicia Keys: celebrities in a click
In addition, Priyanka Chopra blew out 40 candles and Eva Longoria enjoyed a new day at the beach
KEEP READING:
The numbers of the super Monday rating with the final of El Hotel de los Famosos and the debut of Marcelo Tinelli
In a tight final, Alex Caniggia established himself as the champion of El Hotel de los Famosos
Nicolás Cabré opened his Instagram account and was welcomed by Mariano Martínez
Daniela Cardone revealed how Brenda Gandini reacted after she told that her father abandoned her