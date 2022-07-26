From the celebration for the 53 years of Jennifer López to the walk through Venice by Alicia Keys: celebrities in a click

Jennifer López celebrated her 53 years in front of the Louvre Pyramid, accompanied by Ben Affleck, during her honeymoon in Paris (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Eva Longoria enjoyed the beaches of Marbella with her husband Pepe Baston and their son Santi

Alicia Keys together with her husband, the American record producer Swizz Beatz, left the Belmond Hotel Cipriani around 4 in the afternoon and in a water taxi they toured the islands of Murano, Burano and Torcello on their family trip through Venice

Joy Corrigan in a bikini photo shoot in Miami. The model wore a neon green two-piece swimsuit with white platform heels and added sunglasses to her summery outfit

Priyanka Chopra turned 40 years old. The actress chose a completely yellow beach outfit for such a special day and she was accompanied by her family, her friends and her love: singer Nick Jonas

English singer Adele relaxed on a luxury boat with friends and her boyfriend, American sports agent Rich Paul, off the Sardinian coast of Portocervo, Italy.



Jennifer Lawrence went for a walk with Cooke Maroney through the streets of New York. What did she choose to combat the heat wave? a white jumpsuit with blue Christian Dior sandals and a matching hat

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell were seen in Paris wearing the Danish soccer team’s jersey to celebrate Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard

Cancherísima, Hilary Duff chose a casual look for lunch in Studio City

Orlando Bloom dressed up to tour markets in Sydney (Photos: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

The numbers of the super Monday rating with the final of El Hotel de los Famosos and the debut of Marcelo Tinelli

In a tight final, Alex Caniggia established himself as the champion of El Hotel de los Famosos

Nicolás Cabré opened his Instagram account and was welcomed by Mariano Martínez

Daniela Cardone revealed how Brenda Gandini reacted after she told that her father abandoned her