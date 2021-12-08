From the choice of the defender to the Pellegri puzzle: how Milan’s transfer market changes after the farewell to Europe | First page

The next day it still burns. Those of last night were ninety minutes of hell for AC Milan, who in an instant went from aiming for the Champions League round of 16 to not even qualifying for the Europa League. With the defeat at San Siro against Liverpool, the Rossoneri slipped to fourth place in the group where Simeone’s Atletico Madrid celebrated together with the Reds; Porto, third, goes to the Europa League.

THE DFENSOR – Milan are out of everything. And those 20 million expected for qualifying for the round of 16 have vanished. But the Rossoneri have to do something in the January market, and even without the ‘extra’ entry, Maldini and Massara are already working to reinforce Pioli’s squad to continue fighting on the other two remaining goals. After Kjaer’s bad knockout – season over – the priority is definitely to go get a defender. After yesterday’s elimination, the company might consider making a less expensive investment in the winter session and then spending a little more in the summer in that role.

IN ATTACK – The other January reinforcement could come for the attack. Up there the situation is this: Ibra 40, Giroud 35 and Pellegri is a class of 2001 but for years struggling with physical problems. And this is precisely the aspect that does not convince the management in the evaluations on the former Genoa striker. Pioli tried to give him a chance as a starter against Salernitana, but after a quarter of an hour he was forced to go out due to an adductor problem. Chance faded and a future that is increasingly distant from Milan, which could draw an attacker from the market to have more guarantees: no big names for now, the idea is that of a low cost reinforcement to have a ‘more ready’ alternative to Ibra and Giroud, especially if the player owned by Monaco were to leave Milan as early as next month (HERE i details). Then, in June, you can go hunting for the top player. For a Milan outside of Europe, but already working to focus on the championship.

