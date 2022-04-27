From the Clinical Hospital of Granada to Canada after being admitted to the Intensive Care Medicine program at the University of Toronto

Specialist in Intensive Care Medicine trained at the San Cecilio Clinical Hospital from Granada Julia Tejero Aranguren will complete your major in Toronto (Canada) after being admitted to the University Health Network and Mount Sinai Hospital Fellowship program.

Through this stay, Julia Tejero Aranguren will carry out a superspecialization in Intensive Medicinearea in which the University of Toronto He has extensive clinical and research experience. Specifically, this prestigious international program is promoted by the Interdepartmental Division of Critical Care Medicine (IDCCM) and allows you to work in three hospitals: Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.









Throughout their stay, the participants will be trained in advanced techniques cardiovascular and respiratory support, transplants, immunosuppressed patients and recovery from post-ICU sequelae. This last area is of special interest to Tejero Aranguren since during his residency at the San Cecilio Clinic he has launched the unit’s post-ICU consultation and is currently writing his doctoral thesis on it.

In this year’s call 120 nominations from around the world were submitted Of which only seven professionals were selected, including Julia Tejero.

“Participate in this program it’s a dream come true who has helped me with my training in the Intensive Care Medicine service of the San Cecilio Clinic where, together with its professionals, I have experienced an important period of learning that I have just successfully completed,” says Tejero. For her part, the head of Intensive Medicine at the San Cecilio Clinic, Manuel Colmenero, highlights “the professionalism and rigor of Julia Tejero both in clinical practice and in research activity”.

In its recently completed training period as a resident medical intern at the Clinic San Cecilio, Julia Tejero Aranguren has participated in five scientific articles, made several international communications and participated in the main national forums on Intensive Care Medicine.