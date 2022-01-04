From the cover of Forbes to the court, the CEO of Theranos guilty of fraud

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of four counts at the end of the lengthy trial that captivated Silicon Valley. The jury found her not guilty of four other criminal charges. On the three remaining counts, the jury remained stalled. Holmes now faces up to 20 years in prison.

The 37-year-old entrepreneur was accused of defrauding investors and patients about a blood test technology that was initially hailed as a medical revolution. Holmes promised she would be able to scan hundreds of health problems with just a few drops taken with a finger prick.

Theranos had raised more than $ 900 million from a long list of elite investors, including billionaires like Rupert Murdoch and software tycoon Larry Ellison. But most investors were unaware that Theranos’ technology continued to produce misleading results that led the company to secretly rely on conventional blood tests. Evidence presented at the trial also showed that Holmes lied about the alleged deals Theranos had struck with large drug companies, such as Pfizer, and the US military. In 2015, a series of articles in the Wall Street Journal and a regulatory audit of Theranos’s lab uncovered potentially dangerous flaws in the company’s technology.

That of Theranos is the paradigmatic story of the unscrupulous race to technological innovation that swept Silicon Valley in the early 2000s. That was the time when many dreamed of emulating Apple founder Steve Jobs, wore black crewneck sweaters like him, and spoke in messianic messages from tech gurus. One was Elizabeth Anne Holmes, born in Washington 37 years ago, half-finished studies at Stanford. In 2003, at the age of 19, after an early collaboration as a chemical engineering student with the Genome Institute in Singapore to carry out blood tests, in the middle of the SARS epidemic, Holmes began his dizzying climb. That year he filed his first patent: a patch with a sort of built-in computer, capable of monitoring all patient parameters in real time and delivering drugs.

Driven by Jobs’s impetus, the young student was determined to make her mark on the lives of millions of people: create something that would save millions of Americans a lot of dollars by cutting down the costs of blood tests, which in the United States are very high. The project was called Real Time Cures, a medical technology startup that promised to extrapolate up to two hundred data from a single finger prick.

Despite the skepticism of the academic world, the girl managed to find generous financiers. The startup changed its name to Theranos, born from the union between the words Therapy and Diagnosis. More than six million dollars had come from donors, and more would come in the following years. It sounded like the classic American dream-turned-business story. But there was one detail that should have made you suspicious: with the passage of time, Theranos had not produced any results and did not grant interviews.

The year of the great turning point or the great illusion is 2013: Holmes announced the partnership with the American chain of pharmacies Walgreens, where blood tests could be done at a bargain price and with only a few drops. A revolutionary saving of time, money and liquids. Holmes became a global star, exalted by the most prestigious magazines, ended up on the front pages of Forbes, elected in 2015 “woman of the year” by Glamor magazine, idol of thousands of students. But that was also the moment when it all collapsed. A few months later, some former employees revealed to the Wall Street Journal a disturbing reality, made up of manipulated tests, failed experiments, departments working in total isolation. The scoop had a devastating effect.

Federal agencies confirmed the flaws in the system. The real analysis procedures, it will emerge from an investigation, were the traditional ones, but they were passed off as the fruit of the great revolutionary idea. Walgreens got out of the deal, Theranos was banned from taking blood draws for two years. Now the sentence has arrived that officially put an end to the aspiring Jobs in healthcare, the great innovator who ended up being found guilty of a crime as old as the world: the scam.