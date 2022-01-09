From the cracks Dieng and Sulemana to the hits of the Milan of the future, the most ‘contagious’ Africa Cup of all time starts | First page

THEthe 33rd edition of the Africa Cup starts tomorrow at 5 pm. The Algeria of Mahrez and Bennacer (best player of the last edition) will have to defend the title from Ivory Coast of Kessie, Zaha and Haller and from Senegal (seeking his first historic victory) by Sadio Mané, where they will try to show off AC Milan’s transfer goal Diallo and the crack of Marseille Dieng. In the hosts of the Cameroon it will be Anguissa together with the future Inter goalkeeper Onana and to his namesake who likes Milan. The big surprise could be there Guinea of ​​Moriba and Naby Keita, but also of two talents that ended up in the sights, coincidentally, also by Moncada. Between the controversy over covid and tampons and the talent on display, it will undoubtedly be the most discussed Africa Cup ever.

THE FORMULA – The 24 participating national teams will be divided into 6 groups of 4 each. The top two of each group and the four best third parties will advance to the round of 16. The first match will be played today, 9 January, at 5 pm Italian and will see Cameroon, the host nation, playing against Burkina Faso. The last one, the the final, on February 6 in the capital Yaoundé.

THE POLEMICS – There has been much discussion, perhaps too much, of this edition of the Africa Cup of Nations. The referral, pressure was put on Fifa. The concern on the part of European clubs (which also allowed a glimpse of the residues of a certain not too repressed colonialism) for health conditions in Cameroon and throughout the African continent and, above all, for their members, they were not supported. Some have even tried, unsuccessfully, to keep their players, like Watford with Sarr. African football – with the new president of the host Football Association, Samuel Eto’o at the forefront – demanded respect in a loud voice, respect for a continent and a football that can no longer be considered Serie B and in the end it got it. The African Cup of Nations will be played, but the management of swab checks and the epidemiological situation continues and will continue to be discussed. Meanwhile, yesterday, Kalidou Koulibaly tested positive.

ITALIANS’ – 21 players from our Serie A have been called up. The most represented teams are Milan and Naples, with 3 players each: Kessie (Ivory Coast), Bennacer (Algeria) and Ballo-Touré (Senegal) for the Rossoneri; Anguissa (Cameroon), Koulibaly (Senegal) and Ounas (Algeria) for the Neapolitans. Then there are Rome and Bologna, with two each: Diawara (Guinea) and Darboe (Gambia) for the Giallorossi; Barrow (Gambia) and Mbaye (Senegal) for the rossoblùs. The other players called up are the Cameroonian Hongla (Verona), the Ivorians Akpa Akpro (Lazio), Traoré (Sassuolo) and Boga (Atalanta) the two Gambians, Omar and Ebrima Colley (Sampdoria and Spezia), the Malian Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana), the Moroccan Amrabat (Fiorentina) the Nigerians Aina (Turin) and Ebuehi (Venice) and the Senegalese Keita Baldé (Cagliari).

MALDINI-MASSARA-MONCADA AT WORK – By now the Milan management has accustomed us to withdrawing unknown players, often of African origin, from Ligue 1, viewed and studied by the highly effective scouting area headed by Geoffrey Moncada. The most important and topical is Abdou Diallo, of the Psg. the 25-year-old Senegalese, born in Tours, France, is one of the alternatives to Botman, whose purchase is becoming increasingly complicated. Left-handed, fast and physically strong, he can also play as a left-back if necessary, like deputy Theo Hernandez, should Ballo-Touré continue to fail to convince. The only obstacle is economic: the PSG values ​​him 25 million euros and he earns 5.5 gross a year. Further back in the hierarchies, because younger and less ready, he is Saidou Sow, of Saint-Etienne. The nineteen-year-old Guinean has taken the title at the center of the green-and-white defense this season and has also found his way into the goal twice. Moncada’s eyes will then also be on the midfield, looking for midfielders to buy and grow, as did Adli in the summer. The first name always comes from Bordeaux and is the current teammate of the future Rossoneri director. It is about Jean Onana, born in 2000 Cameroonian, launched this year by Petkovic, in the summer he took the place of Basic in the squad Girondins. The second is Aguibou Camara and he is the only one not to play in Ligue 1, he too, like Onana, who passed from the Lille youth team. Sow’s compatriot, but one year older, Camara stood out in these first months of the season with the Olympiacos shirt, with which he scored 5 goals and provided 4 assists.

TWO CRACKS OF THE LIGUE 1 – African football, also thanks to the combination that has been created with the French one, in recent years is a guarantee of talent. From Mané to Salah, from Mahrez to Hakimi, the competition for national teams on the African continent has now begun to put together a concentration of important top players. In this edition there are also many young people ready to show off, two in particular made sparks in the first part of Ligue 1 and they are ready to exploit, with their national teams, what is now becoming, especially in its final phase, a guarantee of visibility. Kamaldeen Sulemana arrived at Rennes this summer as a complete stranger to the general public. In reality, his matches with the Nordsjsaelland shirt had become a fixed appointment for talent scouts from half of Europe and those in uniform rouge et noire they all anticipated, taking it to Brittany for 9 million euros. He is Ghanaian and is a center forward or right winger. His impact with French football was devastating, even considering his age, 19 years: 5 goals, 2 assists and many sprints, with which he is leading the group coached by Genesio into full battle for the Champions League. Bamba Dieng instead he is Senegalese and can play both in the center of the attack and on the left but he does not have the numbers of the center forward. He is one year older than his colleague and made his debut with the shirt of Marseille last February 10, in the French Cup, scoring on his debut. The exploit, however, came at the beginning of this season, with the brace that allowed the Sampaoli boys to annihilate Kovac’s Monaco. After that he scored two more goals and an assist in the league, none in the Europa League.