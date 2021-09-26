From The Crown to Stranger Things, news on Netflix series – Tv

(ANSA) – ROME, SEPTEMBER 25 – It was Dwayne Johnson with a scene from Red Notice, the action adventure movie, arriving on November 12 on the platform, with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds to open the series of announcements and previews that scream Tudum the global Netflix event for fans streaming on the platform’s YouTube channels around the world, as well as on Twitter, Twitch and Facebook. To animate it in short clips more than 145 interpreters and authors for the platform to represent over 100 of the series, films and docuseries.



Among the news, the arrival of the fifth season of The Crown, the series about the British royal family in November 2022. This is announced by the new interpreter of Queen Elizabeth, Imelda Staunton, who takes the role of the monarch after Claire Foy and Olivia Colman : “I’ll do my best to maintain the high standard they created for the role,” he says from the set. Among the most anticipated titles, according to the number of messages sent on chats, there is Stranger Things, of which a new teaser of the fourth season was shown, which will be “crazy and very epic” explain the creators of the series the brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, along with two of the young protagonists Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery.



Great space for the film The Harder they fall by Jeymes Samuel, a western co-produced by Jay-Z (November 3), a story of revenge centered on black heroes and anti-heroes of the Old West, all really existed, played among others by Idris Elba ( “This is a movie that can instantly become a classic,” explains the actor) and Regina King. It’s up to Alvaro Morte to introduce a scene from the last five episodes of the last season of La casa di Carta (which has already arrived on the platform with the first episodes) which will debut on December 3rd. Kevin Hart, fresh from the success of the film A Father remembers that on November 24 will arrive the limited series True Story, in which he stars with Wesley Snipes. (HANDLE).

