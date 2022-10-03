from the death of Masha Amini to the accusations of Khamenei- Corriere.it
In the past two weeks, thousands of people have taken to the streets against the regime of Khamenei and Raisi who accuse the United States. Police crack down on protests: 133 dead
on September 16 when Masha Amini, 22, dies after three days of coma in Tehran. Heart attack, official documents say, but family and friends have no doubts: Masha died after being arrested and beaten by the Iranian moral police – Gasht-e Ershad – established in 2005 to control girls’ clothing and crack down on them.
Masha was punished and then killed for bad hijab
, a lock of hair came out of her veil and therefore she was not wearing it correctly. Protests begin in Amini’s hometown, Saqqez, in Kurdistan, and day after day they extend across the country. Thousands of people, thousands of girls, occupy the Iranian streets and squares and shout death to the dictator they demand freedom where that of women to the minimum terms.
In addition to the strict rules related to clothing (girls over the age of 9 must wear the veil in public), there are dozens of rules that govern women’s lives and make them Serie B towns. Just a few examples: they cannot ask for a divorce and men have the absolute right to custody of the children, married women must ask their husbands for permission to work, and even singing, dancing, going to stadiums or traveling alone is not allowed.
The Global Gender Gap Report, the report on gender equality published in 2022, says that Iran governed byAyatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi, it ranks 143 out of 146 countries analyzed. The law on the obligation of the veil has existed since 1979, but under the government of Hassan Rohani, which favors equality, the situation of the Iranian women was much improved. Since the ultra-conservatives Khamenei and Raisi have been in power, the country has taken giant steps backwards in terms of rights and freedoms. And while in parliament the deputies scream death to the seditious and thanks police, theAyatollah calls Masha Amini’s death a sad accident caused by the insecurity that is experienced on the street.
In this climate of repression and lies, the regime police stifle the protests with violence and in just two weeks there are 133 dead among the demonstrators. In the square, the girls, proud as warriors, burn the veils, symbol of their oppression and cut their hair as a sign of mourning and anger, a powerful gesture that comes from an ancient Iranian and Middle Eastern ritual. Scissors of all kinds, tails pulled up and cut in half videos that become viral on Tik Tok, Instagram and Twitter with the now universal hashtag #mashaamini. These young women are seen laughing, screaming, dancing, breaking the barriers of meaningless laws they have undergone for decades. With short hair they ask the world to be seen, heard and helped to stop the brutality of the regime.
President Raisi said in an interview that a distinction must be made between protests and riots. According to him, foreign governments and other movements are guilty of manipulating what they define as riots fomented to destabilize the country from afar. To confirm the thesis too Khamenei who directly accuses the United States and Israel.
In addition to many protesters and several journalists, a former national football player and a musician were arrested in these two weeks, both accused of posting comments on social media in support of the protests. Faezeh Hashemi, daughter of former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, was also arrested in Tehran. The clashes have also moved within the universities. Sharif University, one of the most prestigious in the country, was surrounded by Basij militias. Dozens of arrests among university students.
On Friday 30 September, Amnesty International denounced the arrest of 9 foreigners considered accomplices, among them to
nche
Alessia Piperno, a 30-year-old Roman woman, who, from prison, says she is fine but makes a desperate appeal to the Farnesina for help . The girl was allegedly arrested on her birthday, while she was celebrating with friends in a place where, apparently, she could not have done so.
October 3, 2022 (change October 3, 2022 | 13:03)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED