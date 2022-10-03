from the death of Masha Amini to the accusations of Khamenei- Corriere.it

from Greta Privitera

In the past two weeks, thousands of people have taken to the streets against the regime of Khamenei and Raisi who accuse the United States. Police crack down on protests: 133 dead

on September 16 when Masha Amini, 22, dies after three days of coma in Tehran. Heart attack, official documents say, but family and friends have no doubts: Masha died after being arrested and beaten by the Iranian moral police – Gasht-e Ershad – established in 2005 to control girls’ clothing and crack down on them.

Masha was punished and then killed for bad hijab

, a lock of hair came out of her veil and therefore she was not wearing it correctly. Protests begin in Amini’s hometown, Saqqez, in Kurdistan, and day after day they extend across the country. Thousands of people, thousands of girls, occupy the Iranian streets and squares and shout death to the dictator they demand freedom where that of women to the minimum terms.

In addition to the strict rules related to clothing (girls over the age of 9 must wear the veil in public), there are dozens of rules that govern women’s lives and make them Serie B towns. Just a few examples: they cannot ask for a divorce and men have the absolute right to custody of the children, married women must ask their husbands for permission to work, and even singing, dancing, going to stadiums or traveling alone is not allowed.

The Global Gender Gap Report, the report on gender equality published in 2022, says that Iran governed byAyatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi, it ranks 143 out of 146 countries analyzed. The law on the obligation of the veil has existed since 1979, but under the government of Hassan Rohani, which favors equality, the situation of the Iranian women was much improved. Since the ultra-conservatives Khamenei and Raisi have been in power, the country has taken giant steps backwards in terms of rights and freedoms. And while in parliament the deputies scream death to the seditious and thanks police, theAyatollah calls Masha Amini’s death a sad accident caused by the insecurity that is experienced on the street.