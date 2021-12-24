from the defender to the transfers, passing through a possible flashback

Successfully filed the last match of the year, an excellent 4-2 victory in Empoli, for the boys of Mr. Pioli it is time for a few days of well-deserved rest. A week to disconnect and completely recharge the batteries, with the awareness that in January the bombing will be back in Serie A with the big home match against Roma. In these days of vacation, however, both Maldini and Massara continue to plan and organize what will be the January transfer market: the main objectives are the central defender to replace Simon Kjaer and some exits. To date, there does not seem to be any intention to intervene in other departments, but the word “never” does not exist in the market.

DEFENDER OBJECTIVE – Sven Botman, a Dutch central born in 2000 at Lille, is the profile that the Rossoneri management likes best. The requests of the French club are high, around 30 million, and there is also strong competition from Newcastle: it is a very difficult blow, but Maldini and Massara will make an attempt anyway. Other profiles that are liked and therefore have to be taken into consideration are those of Bremer, Milenkovic and Christensen.

ASSIGNMENTS – Samu Castillejo and Andrea Conti are definitely the outgoing players. The Spaniard, although he is out of the Rossoneri project, nevertheless proved useful to Pioli on a couple of occasions. After the missed move to Betis in the summer, Genoa is now interested in him. For the ex-atalanta full-back, the words of agent Mario Giuffredi a few days ago leave no room for interpretation: “Conti leaves in January. It must be my next victory. He was the victim of injuries and went into oblivion too soon and not I like it. My next victory is to relaunch him. Genoa? No, I have something else in my head. Conti thinks that if he has a bit of luck he can return to the player he was. ” In January we will see what the right solution can be.

NO POSSIBILITY – This is what filters from Casa Milan for the early arrival of Yacine Adli and the return to base of Mattia Caldara. Both players will finish the season in their respective teams: the Frenchman is fully in the management’s plans for next year, while for the defender, out of the project, it will be seen if Venezia will exercise the right of redemption in June.

BACKFIRE? – Romain Faivre’s is a catchphrase that will continue to accompany the Rossoneri fans for a while longer. The very talented French attacking midfielder was close to Milan in the summer, but then the transfer was skipped due to the demands of Brest, immobile on their position and reluctant to negotiate again after the class of ’98 excluded itself in the last days of the transfer market to force the transfer to Italy. In fact, Faivre is literally crazy about Milan and continues to propose himself from the club in via Aldo Rossi, so much so that during the day the DS of the transalpine club admitted that in front of an important offer the boy can leave as early as January. From Milan, however, there is coldness for this possible operation, and in particular on the hypothesis of bringing another player to the squad for the trocar in January. The transfer market will really start in a few days, we’ll see if they change their minds at Casa Milan or not.