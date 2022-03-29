from the detail of Kristen Stewart to the joke about wage inequality

Related news

The 94th edition of the Oscar awards It promised to be a great occasion to listen to vindictive speeches from the great personalities of the world of international cinema. On this occasion, the gala has been presented by three women: Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. With this decision, which was intended to recover the audience lost in recent editions without a presenter, the ceremony hoped to adopt a fresher, more humorous and spontaneous tone.

These three women are American comedians who rank among the top ranks in the rankings from the country. In this way, the choice of the female trio seeks to balance the position of gender in the list of presenters in history. In the last twenty years, there have only been three presenters, Whoopi Goldberg and Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Hathaway.

The moments of the musical performances and the delivery of the awards have also had a large female presence. Beyonce, Billie Eilish and Reba McEntire They were the artists who put their voices to give great moments to the spectators. Also, in the three hours that the ceremony lasted, personalities such as Uma Thurman, Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, Yuh-Jung Youn or Serena and Venus Williams They have been some of the feminine names that have intervened.

The red carpet, which already predicted a great representation of diversity among the attendees, has been the precedent of a gala that has left us unique moments with a strong message: “Unite, movie lovers”. In it, we have been able to attend to the empowering detail of the nominated actress, Kristen Stewart, He was attending the event with his partner. The artist has assisted in a set of chanell with shorts, contrary to what the norm dictated of the Academy. This determines that actresses must attend the Oscar ceremony with a long skirt.

The actress who plays Lady Di in the movie spencer (2021) has been added to the claim queer of this edition, attending the ceremony with her partner and kissing her on the red carpet. adriana de bose She has been another of the protagonists who has claimed the LGTBQ + identity. In her speech as the winner of the award for best supporting actress, the actress declared: “pplow anyone who has questioned your identity and told you that you have to live in gray spaces, no. If you’ve ever doubted your identity, I promise there’s a place for us.”

At the beginning of the gala, AmySchumer, one of the three presenters, starred in another of the great moments. With an ironic tone, the comedian launched a criticism that shot directly at the gender issue. “This year we presented the gala with three women because we came out cheaper than a single man”, she affirmed.

Moments later, he made other sarcastic statements regarding the film. Williams method (2021). “After many years in which the cinema has ignored stories about women, we have a film that talks about the incredible story of the father of the Williams sisters,” she declared, causing laughter from the audience present in the theater. Previously, in a great gesture of female sorority, the artist appeared on the red carpet accompanied by her group of friends.

Jane Champion becoming the winner of the award for Best Direction gave another of the great moments of the gala. With her work in the film the power of the dog (2021), the director has become the third woman to win this renowned award.

Thus, a new edition is closed in which Spanish cinema has found its niche. Penelope Cruz, Nominated for Best Leading Actress and Javier Bardem, for best leading actor, they were the great representatives of our national production. In addition to this, the composer Alberto Iglesias opted for the award for the soundtrack of the film Parallel Mothers (2021) and Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez for the best animated short film, the only ones that have won the award.

