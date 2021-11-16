from the diplomat Tommaso Claudi to Franco Baresi, who are the 15 meritorious of Milano- Corriere.it

The Ambrogini d’oro della sobriet. Without controversy. The Municipal Commission for Civic Merit met to define the list of 15 medals and 20 certificates which will be delivered on 7 December, on the day of Sant’Ambrogio. Here are the Ambrogini. The jurist Piergaetano Marchetti, president of the Corriere della Sera Foundation. The manager Enrico Pazzali, president of the Fiera Milano Foundation. Tommaso Claudi, the diplomat who garrisoned the Italian embassy in Afghanistan in the days of the Taliban conquest of Kabul. Aldo Cazzullo, columnist of the Corriere della Sera. The philanthropist Maria Candida Morosini, guardian angel of Milanese classical music. Then there are in the list Giuseppe Castagna, CEO of Banco Bpm, the Sicilian chef (and Milanese by adoption) Filippo La Mantia; Ermanno Leo, oncologist at the Cancer Institute. Valentina Massa, one of the biologists at the State University of Milan who invented the Covid salivary swab for children. Gianni Cervetti, former regional secretary of the Italian Communist Party in Lombardy, president of the LaVerdi Orchestra Foundation. Franco Baresi, former footballer and AC Milan flag, captain of the record team. The lawyer Daniela Mainini, president of the Centro Studi Grande Milano. The swimmer Arjola Trimi, Paralympic champion (and Banco Bpm employee as Castagna). The policewoman Alessandra Simone, former head of homicides in the Milan flying squad, then quaestor, creator of the Zeus Protocol against violence against women. In the end Cristina Cattaneo, forensic anthropologist at the University of Milan.

The gold medals for memory Great Gold Medals in memory of the former mayors Marco Formentini (1930-2021) and Carlo Tognoli (1938-2021), to the writer Andrea G. Pinketts (1960-2018), a Emilia Cestelli, anti-mafia activist and wife of Nando dalla Chiesa, and travel blogger Francesca Barbieri known as Misunderstood, brave women killed by a tumor.





The certificates The certificates of merit go to Committee of 8 October 2001 which keeps alive the memory of the Linate massacre (exactly 20 years after the plane crash), to the Holocaust Memorial Foundation, to Nico Acampora of PizzAut, at the Civic School of Cinema Luchino Visconti, ad Auser Milan, to During construction (prison inmates), to the doctor Francesca Cortellaro of the San Paolo hospital (at the center of a controversy a few months ago for the signature on a letter from rebel doctors), to Inter Campus, atUniic Association – Italy-China Entrepreneurs Union, to Pro Tetto onlus, to the Association Angsa Lombardy, at the Pharmaceutical Bank, at the Bocciofila Martesana, to Simone Lunghi (the Angel of the Navigli), a Trunks in the square onlus, at Rossignoli bikes, to the Cultural Association The creative world, atOrder of Malta, to Pietro Farneti (director of the Eris Foundation that deals with addiction treatment) e at the Islander Project from Nicole Berlusconi (daughter of Paolo and grandson of Silvio), the non-profit association involved in the recovery and rehabilitation of abused horses.