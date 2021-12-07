from the Dutch dream to the Italian track

Milan will run for cover during the winter transfer market session to buy a new central defense. Simon Kjaer must be replaced in the best possible way. The point

The head in the house Milan is clearly at tonight’s match against Liverpool. A vitally important match not only for the prestige and history but also for the club’s coffers. Access to the round of 16 of Champions League would bring the Rossoneri an important sum that could be reinvested on the market.

Bad luck knocked Simon out Kjaer, which closed the season early. Inevitably the Milan it will have to intervene on the market to replace the Danish in the best possible way. Maldini And Massara they won’t buy much to do so.

The two executives are probing the market in search of the right opportunity. The tracks to follow, as we have reported in recent days, are still many and none appear hotter than the others.

Di Marzio’s point

Gianluca Di Marzio – who spoke to Sky Sport – took stock of the situation. Putting different names on the plate.

Thus confirming that Milan has not yet chosen the real goal to replace Kjaer. Qualification for the Champions League Round of 16 could change the cards: “Without the Dane’s problem, the Rossoneri in January would have wanted to try to give Samu away only Castillejo and Andrea Accounts.

Now it depends on the game with Liverpool for the defender: if you try to anticipate a purchase for next year, you really like it Botman of Lille, or look for an opportunity in the big names like Chelsea: Christensen the dream, also like Sarr And Milenkovic “. Many different profiles and prices. It is therefore clear how tonight’s match can be really important.