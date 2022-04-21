From the embrace of Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg to the romantic stroll of Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum

Halle Berry and Mark Walhberg, hugging on the set of the Netflix film, Our Man from New Jersey

Halle Berry is more current than ever. After premiering his first film on NetflixWound, The actress collaborates again in a brand new project for the streaming platform. It’s about the thriller Our Man from Jersey, written by David Guggenheim and co-starring and produced by Mark Wahlberg.

According to what was reported by the portal Dheadline, It is a film with echoes of the James Bond saga, but plot details remain an enigma. The actors were seen in high spirits working together on the set in the district of Mayfair in London. With hugs and smiles, colleagues hinted how much they are enjoying this collaboration.

Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg filming scenes for a new Netflix spy movie, Our Man from New Jersey, in Mayfair, London

Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg filming scenes for a new Netflix spy movie, Our Man from New Jersey, in Mayfair, London

The Oscar-winning actress, smiling on set

The Oscar-winning actress, smiling on set

“Before when you were 40 years old your career was finished And I mean, really finished. You had to wait until you were old enough to play a grandmother before you could take another bite of the apple: I couldn’t imagine that she would be playing an MMA fighter at 55 years old. I am proof that something is changing”, Berry recently expressed in relation to her role in Wound with the magazine Entertainment Weekly.

Berry and Wahlberg filming in London

Berry and Wahlberg filming in London

The flashes captured a hug from the actors at the end of the day

The flashes captured a hug from the actors at the end of the day

Who were also photographed in London were Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz. The couple was seen walking very happily hand in hand, thus demonstrating that their relationship is strengthened day by day.

Let us remember that recently the actor was at the center of a controversy when the actress Thandiwe Newton decided to withdraw from the filming of Magic Mike 3 after an argument with its protagonist and producer because of the famous “slapgate”, Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz, on a tour of London; The couple was seen hand in hand at the exit of a restaurant

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz, on a tour of London; The couple was seen hand in hand at the exit of a restaurant

Continue reading the story

When did the romance between Kravitz and Tatum start? The dates are not clear. The actress went through a discreet divorce from Karl Glusman, after 18 months of marriage, without providing any details of the sudden decision.

What could be confirmed is that the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet met Tatum in the filming of his first film, Pussy Island, thriller for which he chose the actor as the lead. In that context the crush from which there was no turning back would have arisen.

Jennifer Lopez, recently engaged to Ben Affleck, continues to search for a house in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez, recently engaged to Ben Affleck, continues to search for a house in Beverly Hills

Jessica Chastain, recent Oscar winner, in the middle of filming a new project with actor Peter Sarsgaard

Jessica Chastain, recent Oscar winner, in the middle of filming a new project with actor Peter Sarsgaard

Selena Gomez and Martin Short, stars alongside Steve Martin of the comedy Only Murders in the Building, outside the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica; The second season of the series premieres on June 28 on Star+

Selena Gomez and Martin Short, stars alongside Steve Martin of the comedy Only Murders in the Building, outside the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica; The second season of the series premieres on June 28 on Star+