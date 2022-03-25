From the emissions ” possible damage to the health of citizens ”, the alarm of the Doctors for the Environment on the Pergine plant. The Apss: ” There are no risks ”

TRENTO. “A worsening of the situation“With risks”of an increase in various pathologies“. It’s a negative judgment what comes fromthe Doctors for the Environment about theexperimental plant for the thermo-oxidation of waste in Pergine.

In the past few hours in Third Commission The first hearing was held on the petition that had been filed in November against the thermo-oxidation plant.

To intervene was the doctor Paolo Bortolotti of Doctors for the Environment and coordinator of the Environment Commission of the Order of Doctors and member of the Bureau of the Isde – Doctors for the Environment Italy, who stated that in recent years the pathologies have increased with the increase in levels of pollution.

“The long-term effects of the new plants must also be weighed – explained Bortolotti – that of Pergine is small, but, unfortunately, research has shown that the damage is not only related to the amount of exposure to harmful substances, but they also vary over time. Therefore, even at low doses, they can have an impact above all on the endocrine system ”.

L’air pollutionthe doctor recalled, is the biggest risk in Europe for diseases such as stroke and heart disease. The data, continued Bortolotti, say that “on dust (even if the data on 2.5 are incomplete) we are below the limit value, which is however higher than that set by the WHO which takes into account the bioaccumulation phenomena that create damages “. In summary, Dr. Bortolotti has “rejected” the technical structure of the plant which has the limits set by the pyrolysis process. “It’s true – he explained – that it is an experimental initiative but 4680 hours of emission in two years are heavy and for this reason continuous checks on pollutants should be carried out“.

The operation added by the exponent of Medici per Ambiente “is of a commercial nature because the company with this experimentation intends to understand if a small plant can be applied on ships for the management of the waste problem. A research that should be done in a coastal area, also because, in contradiction with the provincial waste plan, in the case of Pergine the waste should be imported. Furthermore, the location is in a heavily populated area, with the presence of schools within a radius of 1000 meters “.

The health company, reduced emissions there are no risks

Different judgments, on the other hand, came from theHealthcare company that has expressed its yes to the start of the experimentation of the Pergine plant.

Dr. Francesco Pizzo recalling that the additional opinion given to the APSS is positive because emissions are low and the substances emitted can be dangerous only in acute quantities.

“There could be long-term effects – he explained – but this experimental plant will remain active for a few years. There was a public meeting with the citizens and monitoring of the plant could be carried out to ensure greater safety even if, you reiterated, the emissions are very low “.