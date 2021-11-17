“From the end of the month the FULL HD and strengthening of customer service” – Corriere.it

from Technology Drafting

The company, convened by the ministry and undersecretary Anna Ascani, also ensured an acceleration of the development of Multicast to reduce buffering problems

More investments, better image definition, fewer buffering issues and improved customer service. These are the points that emerged after the meeting that took place in Wednesday morning 17 November between the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti, the Honorable Undersecretary Anna Ascani and Dazn, the company that broadcasts the main matches of the Serie A football championship. The summit was held just a week ago, after rumors circulated that Dazn would block the possibility of seeing the matches on two screens at the same time. The minister had asked for clarity and so the face-to-face was organized.

In the note from the company circulated at the end of the summit, we read that Dazn reaffirms its maximum commitment in the path undertaken when, at the end of March 2021, the rights for the broadcasting of the Serie A football championship were assigned. Dazn has already invested 2.4 billion euros for the three seasons, and has worked intensively on the development of the technological part, enhancing the existing infrastructures through Dazn Edge and, to the advantage of the quality of the service, optimizing the reception of images.

Among the novelties presented by the company, the most interesting for customers concerns Full HD which will arrive by the end of November and an acceleration of the development of Multicast which leads to a reduction in buffering – the slowing down of the image – by more than 50%. Not all, because after the incident of 23 September 2021 (when two Serie A cartel matches were not visible for about 30 minutes) reimbursements were provided and made, for a total amount of 10 million, for one month. all impacted customers, Dazn explained.

The company added that this mode will be possible repeat in the future, if problems of direct responsibility (of the company) arise again. Always with a view to meeting the needs of consumers, Dazn says it is ready to develop e further enhance the Customer Service both from a technical point of view and with operators, to always ensure maximum responsiveness and attention to the requests of its customers, concludes the press release.